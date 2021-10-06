T20 World Cup: Will Yuzvendra Chahal Be Called Up To Join India's Squad?

Wrist-spinner Yuzvendra Chahal seems to have rediscovered his rhythm with the ball in hand during the second phase of the IPL 2021, where he has succeeded in picking up ten wickets from five games with best bowling figures of 3/11 against the defending champions Mumbai Indians that the Royal Challengers Bangalore went on to win by a considerable margin of 54 runs. As he has roared back to form recently, the question is will Yuzi Chahal get a chance to feature in Team India's ICC T20 World Cup 2021 squad? Veteran spinner Harbhajan Singh has backed the leggie to be a part of the Virat Kohli-led side for the showpiece event.

Lately, Harbhajan Singh had taken to his official Twitter handle and motivated Yuzvendra Chahal by saying he has given his best 'as always' and then urged him to keep going. 'Still hoping to see you in team India for T20 World Cup. Champion bowler", Bhajji added.

You have given ur best as always.. keep it up.. and make sure u keep bowling the right pace 😝.. Not too slow OK..still hoping to see you in team India for T20 World Cup.. Champion bowler 👍 https://t.co/ZOhxlNsmhv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) October 5, 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal IPL 2021

Yuzvendra Chahal has so far managed 14 scalps from 12 matches for the Royal Challengers Bangalore and with RCB already having qualified for the playoffs, Chahal has a better chance to increase the wickets column.

India T20 World Cup squad

India's squad for T20 World Cup: Virat Kohli (Capt), Rohit Sharma (VC), KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Axar Patel, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami.

Standby players: Shreyas Iyer, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar.

While Chahal was ignored, senior offie Ravichandran Ashwin is set to return to white-ball cricket after a long wait of more than four years.

Yuzvendra Chahal T20 stats

Yuzvendra Chahal has represented Team India in 49 T20Is where he has picked up 63 wickets at an average of 25.3 and economy of 8.32. The chess-player-turned-cricketer has registered 135 scalps from 111 IPL appearances averaging 22.4 with an economy of 7.62. Yuzvendra Chahal wasn’t selected in the Indian squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup but he has silenced all the critics with stellar performances in the second leg of the IPL. He is playing a vital role for RCB and will be eager to keep performing in the same way as the three-time finalists' quest for a maiden silverware continues.

