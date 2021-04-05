Last Updated:

Tabraiz Shamsi Comes Out In Defence Of Team-mate Quinton De Kock Post Run-out Controversy

Tabraiz Shamsi has come out in South African team-mate Quinton de Kock's defence after facing criticism for his controversial run out during the 2nd ODI

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has come out in his team-mate Quinton de Kock's defence after the wicket-keeper was criticised for his role in the controversial run-out of Pakistan opening batsman Fakhar Zaman during the second ODI at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on Sunday. 

Zaman, who waged a lone battle as he kept on losing his batting partners from the other end at regular intervals was run out in a controversial manner in the final over for 193 i.e. just seven runs short of his second double century in the 50-overs format.

'Stop the hate n leave QDK alone': Tabraiz Shamsi

Taking to the micro-blogging site, Shamsi issued a clarification saying that QDK was not speaking to or pointing at the batsman, and instead, he was asking a fielder to back up at the non strikers' end.

At the same time, the left-arm spinner also made it clear that it was not de Kock's fault as Fakhar turned around to see instead of completing the run safely which he should have done from his end. The Johannesburg cricketer then urged one and all to stop the hate and leave the wicket-keeper batsman alone.

The run out that denied Fakhar Zaman a deserving double century

The incident happened during the final over of the contest that was bowled by Lungi Ngidi. On the very first delivery, the frontline pacer had bowled a fuller delivery on the offside as Zaman drilled it to long-off. He successfully completed the first run but then came back for a risky second run. Nonetheless, keeper Quinton de Kock tricked the opening batsman into believing that the ball being thrown by the fielder from the long-on position was going to the non-striker’s end, leading him to turn behind and watch his partner. Zaman slowed down as he turned behind to see if his partner had reached the crease and that is when the stumper cashed in on the opportunity as he quickly collected the ball and whipped off the bails as the in-form batsman had no choice but to take a long walk back to the pavilion.

The Proteas registered a 17-run win to level the three-match series 1-1. 

 

