Tabraiz Shamsi Dedicates Match-winning Spell To Wife & Ailing Son: 'A Rough Week...'

South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi currently playing in The Hundred 2022 cricket event hailed his Trent Rockets teammates and dedicated his recent match-winning performance to his wife and son. Courtesy of Shamsi's performance Rockets defeated Oval Invincibles by 25 runs at Trent Bridge on Wednesday night. The South African cricketer also hailed his teammates for their support following the hospitalisation of his two-year-old son.

Tabraiz Shamsi dedicates performance to his son

According to ESPN Cricinfo report, Shamsi revealed that he had spent the past week with his wife, Khadija and his hospitalised son and had to rush back to the hospital after the Rockets' previous match against Birmingham Phoenix on Monday. While hailing his teammates for their support the left arm spinner said, "This performance, I'd like to dedicate to them as well as my wife, who's at home with my little man, who's not doing too well. Big credit to my team behind the scenes. It's been a rough, rough week so I've been quite mellow the past couple of games and they haven't gone as well for me".

He added "[My son] is here in Nottingham. We've had quite a rough week as he has been in the hospital the previous game as well. I came straight from the hospital, I played, and then I went straight back to the hospital to be with my wife and him. That's why I would like to give a lot of credit to the coach, the team management and my teammates. They've never once let me feel any negativity, and they've been there for me, you know? I've never felt that in any other team so far in my career."

In four matches for Trent Rockets, Shamsi has picked up three wickets at an economy rate of 9.32. Following The Hundred 2022 match against Oval Invincibles, the Rockets are next scheduled to lock horns with the Spirit on Saturday, August 20 in Nottingham itself.

Tabraiz Shamsi career stats

Speaking of Tabraiz Shamsi career stats the left-arm spinner has played just two Test matches and picked dup 6 wickets at an average of 46.33. He has picked up 49 ODI Wickets in 38 ODI games at a strike rate of 37.9 and an average of 33.26. The left-arm spinner has had a great T20I career picking up 69 wickets in 56 matches at a strike rate of 17.7. Shamsi has 2 four 3wickets and one five-wicket haul in T20I