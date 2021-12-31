Tabraiz Shamsi Lauds Teammate Quinton De Kock; 'Will Be Around To Dominate White Ball'

South African left-arm unorthodox spinner Tabraiz Shamsi has heaped praises on his teammate Quinton de Kock who retired from Test cricket on December 30 so he could give his family more time. The South African wicketkeeper batter and his wife, Sasha, are anticipating the birth of their first child in days to come by.

"All the best to Quinny and Sasha for the start of their new journey. Wishing you both loads of happiness and amazing moments with your little princess. #FamilyFirst...and of course, Quinny will still be around to dominate and smack that white ball all over the park, (sic)" Shamsi wrote taking to Twitter.

IND vs SA: Quinton de Kock retires from Test cricket midway into series

After the India vs South Africa 1st Test an update from Quinton de Kock took the entire cricketing world by a surprise. “This is not a decision that I have come to very easily. I have taken a lot of time to think about what my future looks like and what needs to take priority in my life now that Sasha and I are about to welcome our first child into this world and look to grow our family beyond that. My family is everything to me and I want to have the time and space to be able to be with them during this new and exciting chapter of our lives," he wrote

Further commenting on his decision he wrote, "I love Test cricket and I love representing my country and all that it comes with. I’ve enjoyed the ups and the downs, the celebrations and even the disappointments, but now I’ve found something that I love even more. In life, you can buy almost everything except for time, and right now, it’s time to do right by the people that mean the most to me. I would like to take this opportunity to thank everyone who has been a part of my Test cricket journey from the very beginning. To my coaches, teammates, the various management teams and my family and friends – I couldn’t have shown up as I did without your support."

The player said that he will be back for the India vs South Africa ODI series and that he is fully committed to the team. "This is not the end of my career as a Protea, I’m fully committed to white-ball cricket and representing my country to the best of my ability for the foreseeable future. All the best to my teammates for the remainder of this Test series against India. See you in the ODIs and T20s," he wrote.

(Image: AP/@CSA/Twitter)