Tabraiz Shamsi pokes fun at Pakistan's Mohammad Rizwan over his exploits in Zimbabwe

Pakistan cricket team has found an impressive batsman in wicket-keeper Mohammad Rizwan, who has left the cricketing community in awe with his powerpack hitting. In the recently concluded T20I series against Zimbabwe, the Pakistani rising star scored 186 runs at an average of 186.00 and a staggering strike rate of 133.81. After the first match of the series, in which Rizwan hit 82 runs off just 61 deliveries, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) acknowledged his contribution and praised his batsmanship on social media.

South African spinner Tabraiz Shamsi took notice of the tweet from the PCB and grabbed the opportunity to poke fun at Rizwan (all in good spirit). While appreciating his batting skills, Shamsi urged Rizwan to "give someone else a chance too". Shamsi wrote, "@iMRizwanPak STILLLLLLL scoring runs for fun.... give someone else a chance also brother. Other people have to make a living too lol".

@iMRizwanPak STILLLLLLL scoring runs for fun.... give someone else a chance also brother ðŸ¤£



Other people have to make a living too lol https://t.co/to616bIXFD — Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) April 21, 2021

Pak wins T20I series 2-1

Pakistan won the first T20I match against Zimbabwe by 11 runs. Zimbabwe bounced back in the second game and won it by 19 runs, bowling out Pakistan for just 99 runs. Rizwan scored only 13 runs in the game. However, in the third and final T20I match, which took place on Sunday, Pakistan came back stronger to win the match by 24 runs. Rizwan scored an unbeaten 91 runs off 60 balls for his side and was given the player of the series award for his amazing stint with the bat.

Earlier, Pakistan played a four-match T20I series against South Africa, where Rizwan and Shamsi came face-to-face as both were representing their respective sides. In the series, Mohammad Rizwan the third-highest run-scorer overall and second-highest for Pakistan. Only Babar Azam and Aiden Markram scored more runs than him. Rizwan scored 147 runs from four matches with the highest being 74 not-out.

(Image Credit: Twitter/PCB/AP)