TAD Vs BT Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

Team Abu Dhabi will face the Bangla Tigers in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Thursday, February 4 at 10:00 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction, probable TAD vs BT playing 11 and TAD vs BT Dream11 team.

Also Read: Dinesh Karthik Names Player Tamil Nadu Missed The Most In Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy Win

TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction: TAD vs BT Dream11 preview

Both teams have the same number of wins and losses but Abu Dhabi are ahead of the Tigers on the basis of net run rate. This is a do-or-die match for both sides with the winner qualifying for the knockout stage. Abu Dhabi crushed bottom-placed Maratha Arabians by 9 wickets and will be confident of repeating the same performance versus the Tigers in the upcoming match.

The Bangla Tigers, on the other hand, lost to the Qalandars in a hard-fought contest by 7 runs and will be eager to do well with a place in knock stage at stake. West Indian powerhouse Andre Fletcher has been the leading run-getter of the side and will look to continue his fine form with the bat versus Abu Dhabi in the upcoming contest. This match should be an exciting contest.

Also Read: India Vs England: Visitors’ No.3 Zak Crawley Could Miss 1st Test After Injuring Wrist

TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction: probable TAD vs BT playing 11

TAD: Luke Wright (c), Paul Stirling, Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Ben Duckett (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Obed McCoy, Naveen-ul-Haq, Tom Helm

BT: Johnson Charles (wk), Andre Fletcher (c), Chirag Suri, Tom Moores, Karim Janat, Afif Hossain, George Garton, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Qais Ahmad, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Matheesha Pathirana

Also Read: Shubman Gill Makes It To Forbes 30 Under 30 List For 2021 After Australia Exploits

TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TAD vs BT Dream11 team

Chris Gayle

Obed McCoy

Andre Fletcher

Mujeeb Ur Rahman

Also Read: Did Dinesh Karthik Hint At KKR Picking Up Shahrukh Khan At The IPL 2021 Auction?

TAD vs BT match prediction: TAD vs BT Dream11 team

TAD vs BT live: TAD vs BT match prediction

As per our TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction, TAD should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The TAD vs BT Dream11 prediction, top picks and TAD vs BT Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TAD vs BT match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: T10 League / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IND VS AUS news, IND VS AUS updates, IND VS AUS schedule, IND VS AUS matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS AUS extravaganza.