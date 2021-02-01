TAD Vs NW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) and the Northern Warriors (NW) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Monday, February 1 at 7:45 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our TAD vs NW Dream11 prediction, probable TAD vs NW playing 11 and TAD vs NW Dream11 team.

TAD vs NW Dream11 prediction: TAD vs NW Dream11 preview

This second Super League match of the day promises to be a cracking contest between two teams who are high on the points table in their respective group. The Warriors' run in the tournament has been good so far following which they are currently on top of the points table of Group A. They will look to hold on to that position by winning this upcoming match. After 3 matches, the Warriors have 4 points with 2 wins and 1 loss so far. Their latest win was versus the Bangla Tigers who they beat by 30 runs.

Team Abu Dhabi on the other hand recently won their first match in the tournament after losing their opening two fixtures. They overcame the Pune Devils in the previous fixture by 5 wickets and will be looking to carry on the winning momentum in the upcoming clash.

TAD vs NW Dream11 prediction: Probable TAD vs NW playing 11

TAD: Luke Wright (c), Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke, Rohan Mustafa, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Tom Helm

NW: Lendl Simmons, Waseem Muhammad, Nicholas Pooran (c), Rovman Powell, Fabian Allen, Rayad Emrit, Wayne Parnell, Dhananjaya Lakshan, Wahab Riaz, Brandon King, Junaid Siddique

TAD vs NW Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TAD vs NW Dream11 team

Lendl Simmons

Jamie Overton

Joe Clarke

Wayne Parnell

TAD vs NW match prediction: TAD vs NW Dream11 team

TAD vs NW live: TAD vs PD match prediction

As per our TAD vs NW Dream11 prediction, NW should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The TAD vs NW Dream11 prediction, top picks and TAD vs NW Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TAD vs NW match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Team Abu Dhabi / Twitter

