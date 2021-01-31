TAD Vs PD Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Abu Dhabi T10 League Match Preview

Team Abu Dhabi (TAD) and Pune Devils (PD) will collide in the upcoming match of the Abu Dhabi T10 League on Sunday, January 31 at 5:30 PM IST. The match will be played at the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Here's a look at our TAD vs PD Dream11 prediction, probable TAD vs PD playing 11 and TAD vs PD Dream11 team.

TAD vs PD Dream11 prediction: TAD vs PD Dream11 preview

Abu Dhabi did not have a great start to the tournament as they lost their opening match of the tournament after being beaten by Deccan Gladiators by 6 wickets. Despite having some explosive players like Chris Gayle, skipper Luke Wright and Paul Stirling, Abu Dhabi failed to put up the huge total on board in their first match. At the time of writing Luke Wright led side were yet to face Qalanders side who topped the points table in Group B after winning their opening match.

Devils on other hand were third on the points table with 1 win and 1 loss from 2 matches. They won their first match versus Deccan Gladiators by 7 wickets before being crushed by Qalanders in their next match by 9 wickets. They will be hoping to put the loss behind and bounce back with a win. Fans can expect a great contest between these two teams.

TAD vs PD Dream11 prediction: Probable TAD vs PD playing 11

TAD: Luke Wright (c), Chris Gayle, Ben Duckett (wk), Najibullah Zadran, Paul Stirling, Joe Clarke, Rohan Mustafa, Jamie Overton, Obed McCoy, Usman Shinwari, Naveen-ul-Haq

PD: Tom Kohler-Cadmore, Kennar Lewis, Chadwick Walton (wk), Nasir Hossain (c), Darwish Rasooli, Asif Khan, Karan KC, Hardus Viljoen, Mohammad Amir, Munis Ansari, Sam Wisniewski

TAD vs PD Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TAD vs PD Dream11 team

Luke Wright

Kennar Lewis

Chadwick Walton

Darwish Rasooli

TAD vs PD match prediction: TAD vs PD Dream11 team

TAD vs PD live: TAD vs PD match prediction

As per our TAD vs PD Dream11 prediction, PD should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The TAD vs PD Dream11 prediction, top picks and TAD vs PD Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TAD vs PD match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Team Abu Dhabi / Twitter

