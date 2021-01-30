TAD Vs QAL Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks; Abu Dhabi T10 League Preview

Team Abu Dhabi will go up against Qalandars in the 8th match of the Abu Dhabi T10 2021. The TAD vs QAL match is scheduled to begin at 7:45 PM IST (6:15 PM local time) from the Sheikh Zayed Cricket Stadium, Abu Dhabi on January 30, 2021. Here is our TAD vs QAL Dream11 prediction, TAD vs QAL Dream11 team and TAD vs QAL Dream11 top picks.

TAD vs QAL Dream11 prediction: Match preview

With the last of the group stage matches underway at the Abu Dhabi T10, both the Qalandars and Team Abu Dhabi will be hoping for a win today. The Qalandars have had a brilliant start to their Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 campaign, having secured a concrete win against the Pune Devils. Star batsman Tom Banton gave the Qalandars a huge leg up against the Devils with his knock of 45 from 18 as the side chased the Devils' 107-run total. Having won in just 7.1 overs, the Qalandars have also earned themselves a huge 4.37 net run rate advantage that is sure to help them when it comes to the qualification criteria.

Despite being stacked with match-winners and power hitters like Chris Gayle, Luke Wright and Paul Stirling, Team Abu Dhabi failed to impress in their first outing at the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2021 against the Deccan Gladiators. The side was restricted to just 95 and lost 9 wickets in ten overs. Only two players managed to make scores above 20. The TAD bowlers were the MVPs for the side as they managed to hold off the Gladiators, who won with just 2 balls remaining. TAD are in the last place on the Group B table with a net run rate of -0.638.

TAD vs QAL playing 11 prediction

Team Abu Dhabi - Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Paul Stirling, Ben Duckett, Joe Clarke, Najibullah Zadran, Jamie Overton, Rohan Mustafa, Naveen ul Haq, Usman Shinwari, Obed McCoy

Qalandars - Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Asif Ali, Ben Dunk, Samit Patel, Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Sultan Ahmed, Danyal Ahmed, Azmatullah Omarzai

TAD vs QAL Key Players

Team Abu Dhabi - Chris Gayle, Luke Wright, Ben Duckett, Jamie Overton

Qalandars - Chris Jordan, Tom Banton, Ben Dunk, Sohail Akhtar

TAD vs QAL Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Ben Duckett

Batsmen: Tom Banton, Sharjeel Khan, Sohail Akhtar, Chris Gayle, Joe Clarke, Luke Wright

Allrounders: Paul Stirling

Bowlers: Chris Jordan, Sohail Tanvir, Jamie Overton

TAD vs QAL match prediction

According to our TAD vs QAL match prediction, the Qalandars will win this match.

Note: The TAD vs QAL Dream11 prediction and TAD vs QAL Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TAD vs QAL Dream11 team and TAD vs QAL Dream11 top picks do not guarantee positive results.

Image Credits: Qalandars T10 Twitter

