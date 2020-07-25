TAD Vs SBK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, UAE T10 League Live Game Info

Team Abu Dhabi will square off against Sharjah Bukhatir XI in Match 5 of the Emirates D10 League 2020 on Saturday, July 25. The TAD vs SBK Dream11 match will be played at the ICC Academy Cricket Ground. The TAD vs SBK Dream11 match will commence at 5:30 PM (IST). Here is a look at our TAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction, TAD vs SBK Dream11 team and TAD vs SBK Dream11 top picks.

TAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction: Emirates D10 League 2020 preview

The tournament will be played between July 24 and August 7. A total of 34 matches will be played in the UAE T10 League with three matches taking place on one day. Two teams will face each other twice during the round-robin stage before the playoffs and the final. The UAE T10 League matches will be played behind closed doors because of COVID-19.

TAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction: TAD vs SBK squads

TAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction: TAD squad

Rameez Shahzad, Ghulam Farid, Osama Hassan, Kai Smith, Vinayak Vijayan, Khalid Mahmood, Dilwar Khan, Jalal Bhukari, Graeme Cremer, Rahul Bhatia, Riyan Mohammed, Rizwan Ali, Noor Khan, Ghulam Murtaza/Ali Abid, Aryan Lakra.

TAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction: SBK squad

Khalid Shah, Renjith Mani, Umair Ali, CP Rizwan, Junaid Shamzu, Hafeez Rahman, Ali Anwar, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan, Hazrat Bilal, Fayyaz Ahmed, Syam Ramesh, Muhammad Farooq, Nathan Shibu, Ansh Tandon, Tahir Latif.

TAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction: TAD vs SBK Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper: Kai Smith

Batsmen: Osama Hassan, Rameez Shahzad (Captain), Umair Ali

All-rounders: Graeme Cremer, Ghulam Farid, Renjith Mani (Vice-captain), Ali Anwaar

Bowlers: Vinayak Vijayan, Dilwar Khan Orakzai, Gopakumar Gopalakrishnan

TAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction

SBK start off as favourites to win the TAD vs SBK live match.

Please note that the above TAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction, TAD vs SBK Dream11 team and TAD vs SBK Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The TAD vs SBK Dream11 team, TAD vs SBK Dream11 top picks and TAD vs SBK Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

