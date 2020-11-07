Tahlia McGrath Takes Stunning Rebound, Diving Catch Off A Dropped Chance; Watch Video

The Adelaide Strikers Women's Big Bash League (WBBL) T20 team beat the Brisbane Heat's women team by 18 runs on Saturday. This marked the Heat's second loss in a row, as they were defeated by the Sydney Sixers Women's team on November 4 by 24 runs. Strikers, on the other hand, bounced back from their loss against the Melbourne Stars Women's team by seven wickets.

WBBL 2020: Tahlia McGrath takes an impressive catch off a dropped chance

UNBELIEVABLE!



A Penna parry and a McGrath dive for a team @StrikersWBBL catch!#WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/tHbKzzJYiI — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 7, 2020

The dive from Tahlia McGrath to take it right in the fingertips 👀 #WBBL06 pic.twitter.com/KaZXxw6BOb — 7Cricket (@7Cricket) November 7, 2020

In the 17th over of the second innings, Madeline Penna and Tahlia McGrath's teamwork helped the Strikers take their fifth wicket with 18 balls left to go. On Amanda-Jade Wellington's spin, Amelia Kerr hit an offside shot which Penna missed, but McGrath caught with her timely dive, making it virtually a rebound catch inside the circle. Fans marvelled at the stunning catch, taking to Twitter to leave comments under the video shared.

"Beaten by the spin," one fan wrote, while another added that the great catch was a result of great teamwork at the North Sydney Oval. Another fan wrote in response to the caption, adding that McGrath's catch was quite unbelievable.

Fans react to McGrath catch during Adelaide Strikers Women's victory over the Heat

A great catch by the @StrikersWBBL, and that is great team work there at North Sydney Oval this afternoon as the @StrikersWBBL close in on victory against the @HeatWBBL. — Vincent Gilio (@GilioVincent) November 7, 2020

Beaten by the spin — Wes (@Wes_2222) November 7, 2020

Quite believable — Nikhil (@IamNicck) November 7, 2020

That should be a no ball. — Don gaama (@Gamma_keith) November 7, 2020

Shit gets wickets — Ryan not Brian (@23wombat) November 7, 2020

The Strikers set a target of 154 for the Heat in 20 overs. Katie Mack scored her first half-century for the team before her wicket fell in the 12th over. Laura Wolvaardt followed with 46 runs. The Heat lost despite an impressive 65-run knock by Georgia Redmayne, which was followed by a quick fall of events after the 17th over of the second innings.

The Strikers have their next match scheduled on Sunday, November 8 at 4:50 AM IST against Melbourne Renegades Women, while the Heat will play the Melbourne Stars Women later in the day at 8:15 AM IST.

WBBL points table

TEAM WINS LOSSES POINTS Sydney Thunder Women 3 0 8 Sydney Sixers Women 3 0 8 Melbourne Stars Women 2 0 7 Adelaide Strikers Women 2 3 5 Brisbane Heat Women 1 3 4 Perth Scorchers Women 1 2 4 Hobart Hurricanes Women 1 2 4 Melbourne Renegades Women 0 3 2

