Tainted Cricketer Sharjeel Khan Back In Pak T20I Squad For South Africa-Zimbabwe Tours

Tainted cricketer Sharjeel Khan has made a comeback to the Pakistan T20I squad after a gap of four years. The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Friday had announced squads of all three formats for away tours to South Africa and Zimbabwe respectively and Sharjeel ended up finding a place in Pak national squad for the shortest format of the game.

Take a look at the Pakistan squad for the upcoming tour of Africa:

Sharjeel Khan's cricketing career: A ban which was reduced to a suspension

The southpaw was banned in 2017 for his involvement in a spot-fixing scandal in the Pakistan Super League (PSL) and even though the 31-year-old was handed a five-year ban, it was eventually reduced to a suspension.

Prior to getting axed for a prolonged period of time, Khan had represented the 'Men In Green' at the highest level in 25 One Day Internationals, and, 15 T20Is. He has only made a solitary appearance in the longest format of the game. The left-handed batsman has scored 812 as well as 360 runs so far in his ODI as well as T20I careers including a century and six half-centuries in the 50-overs format and a couple of fifties in the shortest format of the game.

Pakistan's tours to South Africa & Zimbabwe

Pakistan will be touring the 'Rainbow Nation' for three ODIs and four T20Is that will be played between April 2-16. The matches will be contested at the Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg, and the SuperSport Park, Centurion.

Babar Azam & Co. will then be heading to the other corner of Africa i.e. Zimbabwe in April-May to play two Tests and three T20Is. As of now, the official dates have not been confirmed.