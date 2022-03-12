'Take A Bow' Say Netizens As Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Torment WI Women To Score 100s

Quick links:
Image: ICC Cricket World Cup/ Twitter
After losing the previous match against New Zealand, India Women's team are in need of a win against the unbeaten West Indies team. The Women in Blue currently have the upper hand, courtesy of a fine batting performance from opener Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Both the batters scored centuries as India women's team posted 317 runs on board.
Ahead of India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur had both registered half-centuries in the previous games. Mandhana scored a half-century against Pakistan and Kaur scored fifty against New Zealand. In the ongoing IND vs WI women's game, Team India batted first and lost a couple of early wickets before both the players took control of the match.
The left hand-right hand combination took the match away from the West Indies women's team as they dominated the bowlers to put up a century stand. While Smriti Mandhana was the first to reach the century, Harmanpreet Kaur reached the three-figure mark after the opener's dismissal. Social media was buzzing with fans praising the duo for their batting performance.
Just continue her form from the last match.... superb 👌👌👌 batting performance— Sai VT (@SRSaiVTh2) March 12, 2022
Leading From Front - Big Match Player— ajju (@_ajay_kumar_) March 12, 2022
Take a bow 🔥❤️— The Sarcastic Indian 🇮🇳 (@Mohitkakkar22) March 12, 2022
Champion 🏆😍🔥
Great knock 💯 pic.twitter.com/QOT8HlkRbt
Saviour Innings by @mandhana_smriti - a person who rescues or saves somebody/something from danger, loss.— ajju (@_ajay_kumar_) March 12, 2022
Well played and both looked elegant @mandhana_smriti and @ImHarmanpreet— Vishal (@Vishal61932181) March 12, 2022
After Mithali Raj won the toss, openers Smriti Mandhan and Yastika Bhatia gave the team a very strong start. The openers put up 49 runs on board before Bhatia was dismissed by Shakera Selman. Deepti Sharma and skipper Mithali had a short stay at the crease with Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammad picking up crucial wickets.
After Harmanpreet Kaur arrived at the crease, Mandhana along with the vice-captain put up a 190-run partnership. The left-handed opener was dismissed for 123 runs in a knock which included 13 fours and 2 sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur on the other hand finished her innings with 109 runs, with 10 boundaries and 2 sixes. For West Indies women, Anisa Mohammed had the best figures with 2/59 from 9 overs.