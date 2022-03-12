'Take A Bow' Say Netizens As Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Torment WI Women To Score 100s

After losing the previous match against New Zealand, India Women's team are in need of a win against the unbeaten West Indies team. The Women in Blue currently have the upper hand, courtesy of a fine batting performance from opener Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Both the batters scored centuries as India women's team posted 317 runs on board.

ICC Women's World Cup: Netizens hail Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur

Ahead of India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur had both registered half-centuries in the previous games. Mandhana scored a half-century against Pakistan and Kaur scored fifty against New Zealand. In the ongoing IND vs WI women's game, Team India batted first and lost a couple of early wickets before both the players took control of the match.

The left hand-right hand combination took the match away from the West Indies women's team as they dominated the bowlers to put up a century stand. While Smriti Mandhana was the first to reach the century, Harmanpreet Kaur reached the three-figure mark after the opener's dismissal. Social media was buzzing with fans praising the duo for their batting performance.

Just continue her form from the last match.... superb 👌👌👌 batting performance — Sai VT (@SRSaiVTh2) March 12, 2022

Leading From Front - Big Match Player — ajju (@_ajay_kumar_) March 12, 2022

Take a bow 🔥❤️

Champion 🏆😍🔥

Great knock 💯 pic.twitter.com/QOT8HlkRbt — The Sarcastic Indian 🇮🇳 (@Mohitkakkar22) March 12, 2022

Saviour Innings by @mandhana_smriti - a person who rescues or saves somebody/something from danger, loss. — ajju (@_ajay_kumar_) March 12, 2022

Well played and both looked elegant @mandhana_smriti and @ImHarmanpreet — Vishal (@Vishal61932181) March 12, 2022

ICC Women's World Cup: Highlights from India vs West Indies women first session

After Mithali Raj won the toss, openers Smriti Mandhan and Yastika Bhatia gave the team a very strong start. The openers put up 49 runs on board before Bhatia was dismissed by Shakera Selman. Deepti Sharma and skipper Mithali had a short stay at the crease with Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammad picking up crucial wickets.

After Harmanpreet Kaur arrived at the crease, Mandhana along with the vice-captain put up a 190-run partnership. The left-handed opener was dismissed for 123 runs in a knock which included 13 fours and 2 sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur on the other hand finished her innings with 109 runs, with 10 boundaries and 2 sixes. For West Indies women, Anisa Mohammed had the best figures with 2/59 from 9 overs.