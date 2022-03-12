Last Updated:

'Take A Bow' Say Netizens As Smriti Mandhana, Harmanpreet Torment WI Women To Score 100s

India vs West Indies women: Smriti Mandhana was the first to reach the century, Harmanpreet Kaur reached the three-figure mark after the opener's dismissal. 

Written By
Suraj Alva
Harmanpreet Kaur, Smriti Mandhana centuries vs West Indies

Image: ICC Cricket World Cup/ Twitter


After losing the previous match against New Zealand, India Women's team are in need of a win against the unbeaten West Indies team. The Women in Blue currently have the upper hand, courtesy of a fine batting performance from opener Smriti Mandhana and vice-captain Harmanpreet Kaur. Both the batters scored centuries as India women's team posted 317 runs on board.

ICC Women's World Cup: Netizens hail Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur

Ahead of India vs West Indies Women's World Cup match Smriti Mandhana and Harmanpreet Kaur had both registered half-centuries in the previous games. Mandhana scored a half-century against Pakistan and Kaur scored fifty against New Zealand. In the ongoing IND vs WI women's game, Team India batted first and lost a couple of early wickets before both the players took control of the match.

The left hand-right hand combination took the match away from the West Indies women's team as they dominated the bowlers to put up a century stand. While Smriti Mandhana was the first to reach the century, Harmanpreet Kaur reached the three-figure mark after the opener's dismissal. Social media was buzzing with fans praising the duo for their batting performance.

READ | Harmanpreet Kaur addresses criticism on lean patch: 'My scores of 40-50 don't go noticed'

 

ICC Women's World Cup: Highlights from India vs West Indies women first session

After Mithali Raj won the toss, openers Smriti Mandhan and Yastika Bhatia gave the team a very strong start. The openers put up 49 runs on board before Bhatia was dismissed by Shakera Selman. Deepti Sharma and skipper Mithali had a short stay at the crease with Hayley Matthews and Anisa Mohammad picking up crucial wickets.

READ | Women's World Cup: Harmanpreet credits team psychologist for helping her out of 'shell'

After Harmanpreet Kaur arrived at the crease, Mandhana along with the vice-captain put up a 190-run partnership. The left-handed opener was dismissed for 123 runs in a knock which included 13 fours and 2 sixes. Harmanpreet Kaur on the other hand finished her innings with 109 runs, with 10 boundaries and 2 sixes. For West Indies women, Anisa Mohammed had the best figures with 2/59 from 9 overs. 

READ | Phenomenal Mithali Raj breaks record for most games captained at ICC Women's World Cup
READ | Women's World Cup: Jhulan Goswami on sharing 'popular' hashtag with skipper Mithali Raj
Tags: India vs West Indies women, IND vs WI women, ICC Womens World Cup
First Published:
COMMENT
WE RECOMMEND
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com