'Take A Deep Bread': Amul Gives Comical Twist To Rahul Dravid’s 'angry' Clip

The new TV commercial by CRED featuring former Indian legendary cricketer Rahul Dravid is becoming more popular by every passing day since it was first unveiled on April 9, on the opening day of the latest edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Amul, which is known for his out-of-the-box advertising, released a topical on Monday, giving the CRED advert its own twist. In the ad released by Amul, a caricature of Dravid from the CRED advert can be seen standing out of his car’s sunroof with a spoon of butter in his hand, appearing to be happy.

“Jammy is raging? Butter is calming. Amul, take a deep bread,” Amul’s ad read, referring to Dravid’s nickname Jammy. Amul shared the ad on Monday and so far it has garnered more than 5,000 likes. Here's how netizens reacted to Amul's spin on Rahul Dravid's advertisement.

Why do I feel this caricature looks more like Sumeet Raghvan than Rahul Dravid! ðŸ˜‚ðŸ™ˆ@sumrag dada ðŸ™ðŸ˜ https://t.co/u469fVlSNS — Satyam (@KhandekarSatyam) April 12, 2021

Celebrities react

The latest CRED advertisement has caught the attention of millions across the globe as it showcases a very different side of Rahul Dravid, who is normally calm and composed both on and off the field. Since it was posted, the ad has triggered a wide array of reactions from several celebrities including Deepika Padukone, comedian Zakir Khan, among others. Looking at this side of Dravid, even current Indian team captain Virat Kohli could not stop from reacting as he wrote, "Never seen this side of Rahul bhai"

Never seen this side of Rahul bhai ðŸ¤¯ðŸ¤£ pic.twitter.com/4W93p0Gk7m — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) April 9, 2021

Some of Dravid’s best performances ðŸ™Œ pic.twitter.com/fDN9a2juVs — Rajasthan Royals (@rajasthanroyals) April 9, 2021

Rahul Dravid, also known as The Wall, was considered one of the best defensive batsmen in the world during his playing days as opposition bowlers had to sweat out hard to get the Indian skipper out. Dravid, who was India's U-19 coach until the recent past, is now the Director of Cricket Operations at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru. Dravid remains the fourth-highest run-scorer in Test cricket after Sachin Tendulkar, Ricky Ponting, and Jacques Kallis.

(Image Credit: Twitter/RajasthanRoyals/Amul)