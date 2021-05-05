'Take Your Private Jet To India; See Bodies On Streets': Michael Slater To Australia's PM

Australian cricketer turned commentator Michael Slater has yet again lashed out at Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison over his decision on a travel ban from India due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison had announced a ban on passenger flights from India till May 15, adding that there would be no special privileges given to the Australian players. Now, Michael Slater who is currently in the Maldives took to his Twitter handle and outlined the fear of the Australian contingent stranded in India following the suspension of the Indian Premier League.

Slater asked the Prime Minister of Australia to travel to India in his 'private jet' and observe the situation in order to understand the fear of Australians stranded in India is real. Slater also hailed the people of India for being so welcoming every time he visited the country. Michael Slater took to his Twitter handle and wrote:

Amazing to smoke out the PM on a matter that is a human crisis. The panic, the fear of every Australian in India is real!! How about you take your private jet and come and witness dead bodies on the street! — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 5, 2021

Above all my love and prayers to every Indian. You have been nothing but amazing to me every time I've been there. Please stay safe. Xx — Michael Slater (@mj_slats) May 5, 2021

As many as 40 Australians, including players, coaches and support staff members are stranded in India after the latest edition of the cash-rich league had to be postponed indefinitely. As per the new measures taken by the Australian government, travellers who have been in India within 14 days are banned from entering the Australian borders.

It is not the first time Michael Slater has lashed out at the Australian Prime Minister. Taking to the micro-blogging site, Slater criticised the government by saying that had it cared for the safety of its citizens, then the government would have allowed them to get home in the first place. The cricketer-turned-broadcaster then slammed PM Scott Morrison and said that it was a disgraceful act from him and then asked is this the way how he treats his own citizens?

BCCI Comes Up With Second Location To Help Fly Australians Back Home

Cricket Australia CEO, Nick Hockley, in a media interaction in Sydney, revealed that the BCCI has been extremely cooperative regarding the whole situation. Moreover, he also admitted that Sourav Ganguly and co. are striving to move the entire Australian cohort out of India. He pointed out that the Indian cricket board has identified two locations, Sri Lanka and Maldives, where they will look to fly the Australian players. Hockley confirmed that the movement could happen in the next two to three days.

(Image Credits: Instagram-MJ_Slats/AP/IPL)