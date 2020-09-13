'Takes One Ball To Get Virat Kohli Out': Kesrick Williams Confident Of Winning Next Battle

Known for his on-field celebrations and antics, West Indies speedster Kesrick Williams reckons that he'll win the next battle with Indian talisman Virat Kohli. With Kohli winning the last battle between the two, Williams is gunning to pin down the Indian skipper and has assured that when it happens, he'll have a new celebration. Previously, the Indian skipper had written him off in his 'notebook' style after a match-winning performance against West Indies in 2019.

Speaking to Firstpost, Kesrick Williams also remarked that it is not 'tough' to bowl to Virat Kohli. Recognizing that he is a 'talented' player, the Caribbean speedster added that he is not worried about the Indian batsman. Affirming that it just takes one good delivery to get Kohli's wicket, Williams expressed confidence that he would get that 'one delivery' the next time they lock horns.

"I am looking forward to it. I know whenever he sees me, he's going to be pumped and be like 'Yo, I am going to beat him'. But mate, at the end of the day, cricket is cricket. It takes one ball to get him out. And I will get that one ball again," the speedster said.

When asked about the new celebration, Williams said, "You better count on that. I like playing against Kohli, he is a very aggressive guy. And I love playing against aggressive guys because it brings out the best in me. As I said, that guy is a talented player. I know when he sees me again, whenever, if I ever play against India, it's going to bring out the best in him and the best in me."

Kesrick Williams opens up on ‘Notebook’ incident

Speaking to International Cricket Network 360, he explained that while Virat Kohli was saying something to him every time he bowled, he retorted that the Indian skipper was sounding like a child and should rather focus on his batting. Talking about Kohli’s ‘Notebook’ celebration, Kesrick Williams claimed that he didn’t see the gesture as intimidation.

Referring to the series, Kesrick Williams admitted that while Virat Kohli’s plan worked in the first innings and the batsman managed to get inside his head, in the second match the bowler got the better of him. While concluding about the encounter, he said that he wouldn’t call the Kohli Williams fight as intimidation, referring to the RCB captain as the best batsman in the world.

