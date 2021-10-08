'Talk To Yourself': Hardik Pandya Gets Advice From MI Head Coach Mahela Jayawardene; Watch

Mumbai Indians' star all-rounder Hardik Pandya has not been at his best in the ongoing edition of the Indian Premier League. While Hardik has been ruled out from bowling in the IPL, he has failed to put up good performances with the bat too, except one innings against Punjab Kings where he helped Mumbai Indians win the game.

However, the Gujarat cricketer is determined to make a strong comeback and show some form ahead of the upcoming T20 World Cup.

Before the final league game of the season, Mumbai Indians shared a video on social media, where Hardik was seen taking some important advice from head coach Mahela Jayawardene. "The intent & right attitude is all that matters," Mumbai Indians captioned the post.

"And the other thing when you are practicing as well... Stop the commentary... Stop talking to the bowlers... Telling them it's a good length... And stuff like that... You don't do that in a match... So do whatever you do in the middle during a match... You just talk to yourself... You know like if you do something wrong... You do whatever you do to yourself...," Jayawardene can be heard telling Hardik while training in the nets.

So far in IPL 2021, Hardik Pandya has played 11 matches for Mumbai Indians and scored 117 runs at an abysmal average of 14.62. This is Hardik's worst season for the side with the bat since 2016 when he had played 11 matches and scored just 44 runs at an average of 6.28.

Hardik has not bowled for Mumbai Indians for the second consecutive season, which is also a matter of concern for Rohit Sharma and his side as he had been crucial for them with the ball over the years.

MI's chances in IPL 2021

Mumbai Indians will play their last league stage game on Friday, October 8, against Sunrisers Hyderabad. It is a must-win game for the defending champions and they must win by a 171-run margin to qualify for the playoffs.

However, it is highly unlikely that the defending champions will make it to the knockout stage this year as Kolkata Knight Riders are already two points ahead of Mumbai Indians on the points table and also have a positive net run rate.

Image: MumbaiIndians/Instagram