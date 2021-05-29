Tamim Iqbal Fined For Using Obscene Language During Third ODI Against Sri Lanka

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal came under the scanner of the International Cricket Council (ICC) after he was found guilty of using obscene language during the third ODI against Sri Lanka. Bangladesh clinched the three-matches ODI series by 2-1, however, Friday's encounter between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka witnessed some heat as players from both sides indulged in a verbal battle.

On Friday, Sri Lanka won the toss and elected to bat first as openers Danushka Gunathilaka and skipper Kusal Perera added 82 runs for the opening stand. Perera led from the front with a fine knock of 120 as the 1996 world champions finished their innings at 286/6 from their 50 overs. In reply, Bangladesh were all-out for 189 in the 43rd.

Tamim Iqbal fined for breaching the ICC Code of Conduct

Bangladesh skipper Tamim Iqbal has been fined 15 percent of his match fee for breaching Level 1 of the ICC Code of Conduct during the third ODI of the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup Super League series against Sri Lanka in Dhaka. The incident occurred in the 10th over of Bangladesh's innings on Friday, when Tamim used inappropriate language after an unsuccessful review of his caught-behind dismissal.

As per ICC's official reported by ANI, Tamim was found to have breached Article 2.3 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to the 'use of an audible obscenity during an international match.'

"In addition to this, one demerit point has been added to the disciplinary record of Tamim, for whom it was the first offence in a 24-month period," the statement added.

The Bangladesh skipper admitted the offense and accepted the sanction proposed by ICC Match Referee Neeyamur Rashid and there was no need for a formal hearing. On-field umpires Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid and Tanvir Ahmed, third umpire Gazi Sohel and fourth official Masudur Rahman levelled the charge.

According to ICC, Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 percent of a player's match fee, and one or two demerit points. Sri Lanka defeated Bangladesh by 97 runs in the dead rubber to claim their first World Cup Super League points. But the hosts took the ODI series 2-1 after failing to secure a win.

Ban vs SL: Kusal Mendis-Shoriful Islam involved in an on-field spat

The incident happened during the final ball of the 17th over of the first innings when Shoriful had delivered an off-cutter that left the batsman completely clueless and he was unable to connect the ball nicely. After the delivery, the bowler was heard saying something to Mendis. However, the Lankan middle-order batsman did not hold himself back and instead, gave it back to the bowler. Fortunately, the on-field umpires did not have to intervene and play progressed smoothly.

