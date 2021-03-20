Tamim Iqbal Joins Shahid Afridi For THIS Embarrassing ODI Career Moment After Loss To NZ

Bangladesh and New Zealand battled it out in the first ODI fixture of their three-match series on Saturday, March 20 at University Oval, Dunedin. Hosts New Zealand claimed a comprehensive 8-wicket win as Bangladesh failed to put up a strong show with the bat in the 50-over contest. Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal, who also captained the visitors in the match, failed to make an impact. Interestingly, the southpaw has joined Shahid Afridi in the list of players who have lost an ODI match on their birthday.

The Bangladesh captain rang in his 32nd birthday on Saturday. However, the experienced campaigned had a forgetful outing on his special day as his side were completely outplayed by New Zealand. The tourning party visibly sruggled against the Kiwi bowling attack and they were ultimaley bundled out for a paltry score of 131. Iqbal was undone by Trent Boult and could only contibute with 13 runs at the top of the order.

The hosts chased down the total comfortably to claim a comprehensive 8-wicket win in the New Zealand vs Bangladesh ODI series opener. Tamim Iqbal has joined the likes of Shahid Afridi, to have lost an ODI on their birthday. Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi also has been involved in a similar incident in the past as he has also lost an ODI fixture on his birthday.

Shahid Afridi's birthday falls on March 1, and India and Pakistan battled it out in an ICC 2003 World Cup fixture on the same day. India claimed a stunning victory to maintain their supremacy over their arch-rivals in the marquee event. Pakistan posted a stiff total of 273 at the Centurion, but Afridi failed to make a mark in the game as he perished for 9 runs. Sachin Tendulkar showcased exemplary batsmanship against Pakistan's star-studded bowling attack and scored 98 runs to help India register a famous win.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh

Bangladesh are scheduled to play three ODI matches in New Zealand, which will be followed by a three-match T20I series. After losing the opening contest, they still have a chance of redeeming themselves by winning the subsequent fixture to clinch the series. The New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd ODI will be played at Hagley Oval, Christchurch on Tuesday, March 23.

