Tamim Iqbal Opens Up On Never-heard Before Facts About 2007 World Cup Upset Vs India

Cricket has emerged as one of the most popular sports in Bangladesh. While the national team struggled to perform consistently in their initial years, they have now established themselves as a force to reckon with, especially in white-ball cricket. One of their most prominent early successes came against a star-studded Indian team during the ICC 2007 Cricket World Cup, and their premier opening batsman Tamim Iqbal recently shared interesting facts from the contest.

Tamim Iqbal speaks on 2007 World Cup game against India

Bangladesh veteran Tamim Iqbal was also a part of the historic win that Bangladesh scored over India at the Port of Spain on March 17, 2007. The victory was even more special for Bangladesh as they proved their mettle in front of a wide audience in a World Cup fixture. The Rahul Dravid-led Indian side was surprisingly bundled out for just 191 runs. Sourav Ganguly (66) and Yuvraj Singh (47) were the only saving grace as all the other batters failed to make an impact in the crucial encounter.

Bangladesh chased down the total comfortably with 5 wickets to spare and registered one of their most famous victories. Tamim Iqbal scored a gutsy century against India's formidable bowling attack. While speaking to Sanjay Manjrekar in an ESPNcricinfo interview, the Bangladesh batting star mentioned that he was never in the game mentally as he was in awe of the Indian players.

The 31-year-old pointed out that when he was fielding during the game, he was busy watching Indian cricketing stalwarts like Sourav Ganguly, Sachin Tendulkar, Yuvraj Singh and Rahul Dravid. He stated that he was delighted to share the field with such notable players. Speaking on his batting, he mentioned how he was apprehensive of facing India's Zaheer Khan as he was unsure if he could cope up with his pace. However, the left-hander dispatched the second delivery of Zaheer Khan's over for a boundary and ended up scoring a quick-fire 51 in the game.

Image source: Tamim Iqbal Instagram