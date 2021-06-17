Taniya Bhatia Takes A Stunning Diving Catch To Give India Its First Breakthrough | WATCH

India wicket-keeper Taniya Bhatia landed the Indian Women's Team their first breakthrough against England after she took a spectacular catch to dismiss opening batter Lauren Winfield-Hill. On the first day of the ongoing one-off Test between India and England, the hosts chose to bat first and wreaked havoc onto the Mithali Raj-led side in Bristol. Openers Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield-Hill stitched a crucial 69-run partnership. With the Indian women returning to the Test world after nearly 7 years, it was crucial to break the solid partnership between Beaumont and Winfield-Hill and imperative for the team to get their first wicket.

On the third delivery of the 21'st over, Winfield-Hill attempted to take a fuller delivery off debutant Pooja Vastrakar which moved to the right of Taniya Bhatia. The 23-year-old swiftly took a dive to her right to dismiss Lauren Winfield-Hill at 35.

Watch the Taniya Bhatia catch

Netizens react

Excellent catch from Taniya Bhatia to get rid of Lauren Winfield-Hill. The keeper had a fair distance to move and she is standing really close too. Good grab. #ENGvIND — Rob Johnston (@RobJ_Cricket) June 16, 2021

Brilliant catch by Taniya Bhatia. Superb bowling by Pooja Vastrakar.#INDWvsENGW — Spidey (@indianspidey1) June 16, 2021

Taniya Bhatia is so good to watch behind the stumps. Standing up to big outswingers at 65mph, partially obscured by the batter? No problem?#ENGvIND🏏🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 @IamTaniyaBhatia https://t.co/LL0Hfrgnez — Sriram Rathansingh (@sriram_08_) June 16, 2021

Brilliant Catch from Taniya Bhatia. 🙌🙌 pic.twitter.com/d652hHNAhe — Utkarsh Kumar Singh (@utkarshkrsingh7) June 16, 2021

India Women Vs England Women

The India vs England Women's Test Match opened with the hosts choosing to bat first. Tammy Beaumont and Lauren Winfield Hill asserted their authority through the first hour and put up a fifty-run opening stand against the Mithali Raj-led Indian side. However, Winfield- Hill's fearless playing cost her the game and helped debutant Pooja Vastrakar provide a timely breakthrough to the Indian side to cut through the 69-run opening partnership. Heather Knight who joined Beaumont after Lauren's dismissal began piling up runs swiftly racing to 30 and helping Tammy reach her second Test fifty. However, Shafali Verma's crucial catch helped reign in an out-of-control England to a score of 269/6 on Day 1. The Indian women are yet to bat.