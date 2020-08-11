Tanzania APL T20 CC Vs BUB Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Chui Challengers (CC) will play against Buffalo Blasters (BUB) in the league match of the Tanzania APL T20 League tournament on Tuesday, August 11. The CC vs BUB live match will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground. Here are the CC vs BUB live streaming details, Tanzania APL T20 live streaming, Tanzania APL T20 live in India and where to catch the Tanzania APL T20 Bash live scores.

Also Read: Virat Kohli's Instagram Followers Increase By 1 Million From 2nd-7th August

CC vs BUB live streaming: CC vs BUB live match preview

Buffalo Blasters enter into the match, having lost both their previous encounters and a win against Chui Challengers will get their season back on track. On the other hand, Chui Challengers have won both their matches so far and will be looking to continue their good form.

Also Read: Harsha Bhogle Frustrated At Pakistan For Losing Won Test Match Against England

CC vs BUB live streaming: CC vs BUB weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather during the CC vs BUB live match, there are no chances of rain so there will be no delay in the match. Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip could be a tad slower than usual, making it even difficult for the batsmen to get going in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first with 120 being a par score at this venue.

Also Read: Women's World Cup Postponed Due To Lack Of Preparation Time For Players: Event CEO

CC vs BUB live streaming: Tanzania APL T20 live in India and Tanzania APL T20 live streaming

The TV broadcast of Tanzania APL T20 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the CC vs BUB live streaming of the Tanzania APL T20 Tournament by logging onto SportsTiger app as well as SportsTiger Youtube channel to watch each ball of the CC vs SK live match. The Tanzania APL T20 live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST.

Also Read: RCB Head Claims Team Set To Depart For UAE In Last Week Of August For Playing IPL 2020

CC vs BUB live streaming: Squads for the Tanzania APL T20 CC vs SK game

CC vs BUB live streaming: CC squad

Khalil Rehemtullah, Nanda Kishen, Jenti Pindoria, Kibwana Salumu, Suraj Pala, Johnson Nyambo, Ejaz Aziz, Rijali Fentu, Lakshi Bakrania, Kartik Syal, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Singh, Kishen Kamania, Harsh Ramaiya, Abdallah Jabiri

CC vs BUB live streaming: BUB squad

Vishal Patel, Mohamed Omary, Athumani Siwa, Ankit Bhagel, Yakesh Patel, Salumu Jumbe, Jay Hirwania, Goodluck Andrew, Adnan Zariwala, Firoz Hatim Dahodwala, Hassan Sangwale, Abubakar Selemani, Ayubu Swedi, Wilbert Martin, Sefu Athuman.

(COVER IMAGE: SPORTSTIGER / YOUTUBE)