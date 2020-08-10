Tanzania APL T20 CC Vs SK Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Chui Challengers (CC) will play against Simba Kings (SK) in the league match of the Tanzania APL T20 League tournament on Monday, August 10. The CC vs SK live match will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground. Here are the CC vs SK live streaming details, Tanzania APL T20 live streaming, Tanzania APL T20 live in India and where to catch the Tanzania APL T20 Bash live scores.

CC vs SK live streaming: All you need to know about the Tanzania APL T20 League

A total of 15 matches will be played in league phase in this 9-day long tournament which began on August 8 and will conclude on August 16. The tournament features six teams which are Tembo Stars, Chui Challengers, Twiga Titans, Royal Rhinos, Buffalo Blasters and Simba Kings.

CC vs SK live streaming: CC vs SK weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather during the TS vs TWT live match there are no chances of rain so there will be no delay in the match. Coming to the pitch, the 22-yard strip could be a tad slower than usual, making it even difficult for the batsmen to get going in the middle overs. Both teams will look to bat first with 120 being par at this venue.

CC vs SK live streaming: Tanzania APL T20 live in India and Tanzania APL T20 live streaming

The TV broadcast of Tanzania APL T20 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the CC vs SK live streaming of the Tanzania APL T20 Tournament by logging onto SportsTiger app as well as SportsTiger Youtube channel to watch each ball of the CC vs SK live match. The Tanzania APL T20 live streaming will begin at 5:00 PM IST.

CC vs SK live streaming: Squads for the Tanzania APL T20 CC vs SK game

CC vs SK live streaming: CC squad

Khalil Rehemtullah, Nanda Kishen, Jenti Pindoria, Kibwana Salumu, Suraj Pala, Johnson Nyambo, Ejaz Aziz, Rijali Fentu, Lakshi Bakrania, Kartik Syal, Riziki Kiseto, Jitin Singh, Kishen Kamania, Harsh Ramaiya, Abdallah Jabiri

CC vs SK live streaming: SK squad

Salmin Saidi, Stewart Kaduma, Karim Kiseto, Mukul, Jatin Prajapati, Gokul Das, Benson Myankini, Salmini Yusuph, Muhammad Zafar Khan, Issa Kikasi, Benson Mwita, Ivan Ismail, Muzamil Hussein, Vipul Pindoria, Mohamed Ali, Hamisi Lyimo, Mohamed Yunusi

(COVER IMAGE: SPORTSTIGER / YOUTUBE)