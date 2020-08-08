Tanzania APL T20 SK Vs BUB Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Simba Kings will take on the Buffalo Blasters in the opening match of the Tanzania APL T20 on Saturday, August 8, 2020. The match will be played at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam and will begin at 10:00 AM local time (12:30 PM IST). Here are the SK vs BUB live streaming details, Tanzania APL T20 live streaming information and how to watch the Tanzania APL T20 live in India.

SK vs BUB live streaming: Tanzania APL T20 preview

The Tanzania APL T20 will kick off on Saturday, with the Simba Kings facing off against the Buffalo Blasters. The tournament will feature six teams, with a total of 15 league phase matches. Also known as the Advanced Players League, the tournament will go on for nine days before culminating on August 16. The Tanzania APL T20 is considered to be a vital tournament for the players participating in it, with the national team coach and former Kenya captain Steve Tikolo like to award the best-performers a national-side call-up.

SK vs BUB live streaming: Tanzania APL T20 squads

Simba Kings

Muhammad Zafar Khan, Issa Kikasi, Benson Mwita, Ivan Ismail, Muzamil Hussein, Vipul Pindoria, Mohamed Ali, Hamisi Lyimo, Mohamed Yunusi, Salmin Saidi, Stewart Kaduma, Karim Kiseto, Mukul, Jatin Prajapati, Gokul Das, Benson Myankini, Salmini Yusuph

Buffalo Blasters

Vishal Patel, Mohamed Omari Kitunda, Athumani Siwa, Ankit Bhagel, Yakesh Patel, Salumu Jumbe, Wilbart Mollel, Seif Athumani, Jay Hirwania, Goodluck Andrew, Abubakar Selemani, Ayubu Swedi, Adnan Zariwala, Firoz Dahodwala, Hassan Sangwale

SK vs BUB live streaming: Pitch and weather report

All matches of the Tanzania APL T20 will be played at the Gymkhana Ground in Dar-es-Salaam. The ground has seen new pitches laid in specifically for the tournament, meaning bowlers could extract favourable bounce and trouble the opposition. According to Accuweather, the skies are likely to be overcast, meaning the pacers could extract some extra swing. However, there no chances of rain.

SK vs BUB live streaming: How to watch Tanzania APL T20 live streaming in India?

Fans wondering how to watch the Tanzania APL T20 live in India can watch the SK vs BUB live streaming on the SportsTiger app. The platform will also telecast the Tanzania APL T20 live streaming on their official YouTube page. The platform will also provide Tanzania APL live scores. For in-match highlights and other details, fans can keep an eye on Tanzania Cricket's official website and social media accounts.

(Image Courtesy: tanzaniacricket.com)