Tanzania APL T20 TS Vs TWT Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Tembo Stars (TS) will play against Twiga Titans (TWT) in the league match of the Tanzania APL T20 League tournament on Monday, August 10. The TS vs TWT live match will be played at the Gymkhana Club Ground. Here are the TS vs TWT live streaming details, Tanzania APL T20 live streaming, Tanzania APL T20 live in India and where to catch the Tanzania APL T20 Bash live scores.

TS vs TWT live streaming: All you need to know about the Tanzania APL T20 League

A total of 15 matches will be played in league phase in this 9-day long tournament which began on August 8 and will conclude on August 16. The tournament features six teams which are Tembo Stars, Chui Challengers, Twiga Titans, Royal Rhinos, Buffalo Blasters and Simba Kings.

TS vs TWT live streaming: TS vs TWT weather and pitch report

Coming to the weather during the TS vs TWT live match there are no chances of rain so there will be no delay in the match. Coming to the pitch, the bowlers have enjoyed bowling on the surface and have picked up wickets. The 120 will be the par score on the surface.

Tanzania APL T20 bash live scores: Tanzania APL T20 live in India and Tanzania APL T20 live streaming

The TV broadcast of Tanzania APL T20 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the TS vs TWT live streaming of the Tanzania APL T20 Tournament by logging onto SportsTiger app as well as SportsTiger Youtube channel to watch each ball of the TS vs TWT live match. The Tanzania APL T20 live streaming will begin at 12:30 PM IST. For Tanzania APL T20 bash live scores, fans can visit gifincric.com website.

TS vs TWT live streaming: Squads for the Tanzania APL T20 TS vs TWT game

TS vs TWT live streaming: TS squad

Abbas Adamjee, Adil Kassam, Raza Imaam, Vaibhav Bhatia, Ally Mpeka, Vipin Braham, Raymond Francis, Alhaji Sadik, Amiri Sadiki, Kelvin Angelo, Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi, Nassoro Zahoro, Nisar Ahmed, Salam Olilakandy.

TS vs TWT live streaming: TWT squad

Drumit Mehta, Nyenje Hashimu, Bhavesh Govin, Karim Juma, Ali Hafidhi, Kishwabi Ngozi, Tambwe Rashidi, Faraji Mrope, Lazaro Festo, Abdurrahman Akida, Nasibu Kelvin Mapunda, Jatinkumar Darji, Kassimu Nassoro, Zahid Abbas

(COVER IMAGE: SPORTSTIGER / YOUTUBE)