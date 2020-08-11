Tanzania APL T20 RR Vs TS Live Streaming, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

Royal Rhinos (RR) will take on the Tembu Stars (TS) in a league match in the Tanzania APL T20 League tournament on Tuesday, August 11. The RR vs TS contest will be played at Gymkhana Club Ground. Here are the RR vs TS live streaming details, Tanzania APL T20 live streaming info, how to watch Tanzania APL T20 live in India and where to catch the Tanzania APL T20 Bash live scores.

Also Read: CC Vs SK Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Tanzania APL T20 League Live Game Info

RR vs TS live streaming: RR vs TS match preview

Royal Rhinos come into the match having lost their opening two matches. On the other hand, the Tembu Stars come into this contest having won their previous encounter against Twiga Titans by 16 runs. This match will be crucial for RR as they will need to arrest their slide in order to keep their chances alive for a spot in the knockout rounds.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Unique Way Of Boosting Struggling CSK Bowlers In IPL Revealed By Muralitharan

RR vs TS live streaming: RR vs TS weather and pitch report

There is little chance of rain as the weather will be partly sunny. The 22-yard strip has been assisting bowlers, making it difficult for the batsmen to get going. Both teams will look to win the toss and bat first with 120 being par at this venue.

Also Read: ICC Rankings: Shan Masood Jumps From 33rd To 19th, Chris Woakes Named 7th Best All-rounder

RR vs TS live streaming: Tanzania APL T20 live in India and Tanzania APL T20 live streaming

The TV broadcast of Tanzania APL T20 live in India will not be available to viewers but fans can still enjoy the RR vs TS live streaming of the Tanzania APL T20 Tournament by logging onto the SportsTiger app as well as SportsTiger's Youtube channel. The Tanzania APL T20 live streaming will begin at 4:30 PM IST. For Tanzania APL T20 bash live scores, fans can visit gifincric.com.

Also Read: MS Dhoni's Unique Way Of Boosting Struggling CSK Bowlers In IPL Revealed By Muralitharan

RR vs TS live streaming: Squads for Tanzania APL T20 RR vs TS game

RR vs TS live streaming: RR squad

Baraka Robert, Safvan Annarathodika, Arsalaan Premji, Augustine Mwamele, Jumanne Masquater, Sefu Khalifa, Vikram Rathore, Aahil Jasani, Ashish Kamania, Issa Safari, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Faridi Bakari, Omary Hilali, Suraj Kumar, Yash Hirwania, Baraka Robert, Safvan Annarathodika, Arsalaan Premji, Augustine Mwamele, Jumanne Masquater, Sefu Khalifa, Vikram Rathore, Aahil Jasani, Ashish Kamania, Issa Safari, Zamoyoni Ramadhani, Faridi Bakari, Omary Hilali, Suraj Kumar, Yash Hirwania.

RR vs TS live streaming: TS squad

Abbas Adamjee, Adil Kassam, Raza Imaam, Vaibhav Bhatia, Ally Mpeka, Vipin Braham, Raymond Francis, Alhaji Sadik, Amiri Sadiki, Kelvin Angelo, Athumani Kassimu Kakonzi, Nassoro Zahoro, Nisar Ahmed, Salam Olilakandy

(COVER IMAGE: SPORTS TIGER / YOUTUBE)