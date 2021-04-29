Tanzania T10 2021 BFG Vs CHR Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Buffalo Gladiators will face Chui Riders in the upcoming match of the Tanzania T10 2021 on Friday, April 30, 2021. The match will be played at the Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam at 11:00 AM IST. Here are our BFG vs CHR live streaming details, BFG vs CHR pitch report, how to watch Tanzania T10 2021 live in India and where to catch the BFG vs CHR live scores.

Preview: Tanzania T10 2021 live match

Buffalo Gladiators will look to continue their unbeaten start to the tournament when they take on Chui Riders in the upcoming match. The team is comfortably sitting at the top of the points table of the tournament after winning their opening two fixtures. The Gladiators first beat Tembo Rangers by 38 runs, following which they went onto beat Simba Heroes by 15 runs in their second fixture. After today's fixtures were abandoned due to bad weather the Gladiators can keep hold of the top spot by beating Chui Riders in the upcoming fixture.

Chui Riders meanwhile are third and can climb the points table if they beat Gladiators. They have played 3 matches and have gone onto win 2 matches and lost one match. The Riders first beat Rhino Challengers by 8 wickets following which they beat Twiga Masters by 7 wickets. Their only loss came versus Simba Heroes by 17 runs. The Riders team too will try to make it a hat-trick of wins by winning this match. This will be an exciting contest to watch.

BFG vs CHR pitch report

Speaking about the pitch, the 22-yard strip looks bowlers friendly with batsmen finding it difficult to score runs. While the batsmen will look to save their wicket and score runs the conditions will help bowlers who in turn will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

Speaking about the weather, there will be a thunderstorm before the start of the match which could delay the start of the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of the shower coming down before the match, teams getting to play full quota of overs looks unlikely.

BFG vs CHR live streaming and BFG vs CHR live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Tanzania T10 2021 live in India and the BFG vs CHR live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BFG vs CHR live scores, fans can visit Tanzania T10 League Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode