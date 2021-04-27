Tanzania T10 2021 BFG Vs SBH Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Buffalo Gladiators will face Simba Heroes in the upcoming match of the Tanzania T10 2021 on Tuesday, April 27, 2021. The match will be played at the Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam at 1:00 PM IST. Here are our BFG vs SBH live streaming details, BFG vs SBH pitch report, how to watch Tanzania T10 2021 live in India and where to catch the BFG vs SBH live scores.

Preview: Tanzania T10 2021 live match

This is the clash between two teams who currently occupy the top two spots on the points table. Buffalo Gladiators are currently second on the points table after making a very positive start to the tournament. The team has played just one match in the tournament in which they defeated Tembo Rangers by 38 runs in their opening fixture. They will be looking to carry on the winning momentum when they face table-toppers Simba Heroes up next.

Simba Heroes are currently at the top of the points table with one win and one tie from two matches played in the tournament so far. The Heroes started their campaign with a 17-run win versus the Chui Riders before their second match ended in a tie versus Twiga Masters. They will be looking to register a victory and hold onto the top spot at the end of the day. This top-of-the-table clash should be a great contest to watch out for.

BFG vs SBH pitch report

Speaking about the BFG vs SBH pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks bowlers friendly with batsmen finding it difficult to score runs. While the batsmen will look to save their wicket and score runs, the conditions will help bowlers who in turn will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be cloud cover during the match with chances of rain coming down during the match. The wind gusts will be around 20 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming down during the match being high, teams getting to play full quota of overs looks unlikely, affecting the BFG vs SBH live streaming.

BFG vs SBH live streaming and BFG vs SBH live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Tanzania T10 2021 live in India and the BFG vs SBH live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For BFG vs SBH live scores, fans can visit Tanzania T10 League Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode