Tanzania T10 2021 RNC Vs TRG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Rhino Challengers will face Tembo Rangers in the upcoming match of the Tanzania T10 2021 on Wednesday, April 28, 2021. The match will be played at the Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam at 1:00 PM IST. Here are our RNC vs TRG live streaming details, RNC vs TRG pitch report, how to watch Tanzania T10 2021 live in India and where to catch the RNC vs TRG live scores.

Preview: Tanzania T10 2021 live match

Rhino Challengers are currently third on the points table with one win and one loss from 2 matches played in the tournament so far. They started their campaign with a win over Twiga Masters by 15 runs before losing to Chui Riders by 8 wickets in their next match. They will look to put the loss behind and will register their second win of the tournament.

Tembo Rangers only fixture was versus Buffalo Gladiators in which they were handed a rushing 38-run defeat. They are currently at the bottom of the points table and will be desperate to register victory to climb up the points table. This should be a good contest to watch between these two teams

RNC vs TRG pitch report

Speaking about the RNC vs TRG pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks bowlers friendly with batsmen finding it difficult to score runs. While the batsmen will look to save their wicket and score runs, the conditions will help bowlers who in turn will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be a thunderstorm during the match with chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 29 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming down during the match being high, teams getting to play full quota of overs looks unlikely, affecting the RNC vs TRG live streaming.

RNC vs TRG live streaming and RNC vs TRG live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Tanzania T10 2021 live in India and the RNC vs TRG live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For RNC vs TRG live scores, fans can visit Tanzania T10 League Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode