Tanzania T10 2021 TWM Vs TRG Live Stream, Pitch And Weather Report, Match Preview

Twiga Masters will face Tembo Rangers in the upcoming match of the Tanzania T10 2021 on Thursday, April 29, 2021. The match will be played at the Leader's Club Ground, Dar Es Salaam at 10:30 AM local time (1:00 PM IST) . Here are our TWM vs TRG live streaming details, TWM vs TRG pitch report, how to watch Tanzania T10 2021 live in India and where to catch the TWM vs TRG live scores.

Preview: Tanzania T10 2021 live match

This is a bottom-of-the-table clash with both Twiga Masters and Tembo Rangers still searching for their first win in the competition. Currently, Tembo Rangers are at the 6th spot of the Tanzania T10 League table losing their two matches. Twiga Masters, on the other hand, are a place above them in the 5th position with just one point to show with 2 losses and 1 draw. This match is really crucial for both teams as a win for either side will get their season back on track. A win for Twiga Masters over Temno Rangers by a good margin could see them climb the points table due to net run rate, while for Tembo Rangers a win will still keep them at the bottom of the table.

TWM vs TRG pitch report

Speaking about the TWM vs TRG pitch report, the 22-yard strip looks bowlers friendly with batsmen finding it difficult to score runs. While the batsmen will look to score runs at a brisk pace, the bowlers in turn will look to find a way to pick up quick wickets to have any say in the contest. The team winning the toss will look to bowl first and pick up early wickets.

There will be a thunderstorm during the match with chances of rain coming down. The wind gusts will be around 22 km/h with temperatures hovering around 28 degrees Celsius as per Accuweather. With chances of showers coming down during the match being high, teams getting to play full quota of overs looks unlikely, affecting the TWM vs TRG live streaming.

TWM vs TRG live streaming and TWM vs TRG live scores

The match will not be shown on TV for the cricket audience in India. However, fans who wish to catch Tanzania T10 2021 live in India and the TWM vs TRG live streaming can log on to the Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode. For TWM vs TRG live scores, fans can visit Tanzania T10 League Twitter page.

Image Source: FanCode