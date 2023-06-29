Tarannum Pathan To Join Goa Cricket Team, Cites Problems With BCA For Mass Exodus

Tarannum Pathan, 29, the first all-rounder woman cricketer from the state to score 200 wickets, said that she is excitedly waiting for her time with Goa Cricket Team. The cricketer states that after 15 years of being associated with the Baroda Cricket Association, she felt that the moment for her was bittersweet.

3 things you need to know

Tarannum Pathan is one of BCA's premier prospects in women's cricket

She is a right-hand batsman with a right-arm off-break bowing style

Tarannum left Baroda Cricket Association for Goa Cricket Team

Tarannum, who had also won awards for 100 wickets, claims that even after years of association with BCA, the behaviour of the authorities towards her and several other players could've been better. She also asserted that those awards were also trivialized and belittled.

I am sad about leaving, but I also feel that this is a great opportunity for me to be playing with Goa cricket team. It is no secret that the authorities here had their favourites and that many times it had happened that they would sideline me and also disrespect me and not acknowledge all of our achievements,

Like Tarannum, there are at least nine other counterparts in the Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) who left one after the other in the past year. The women cricketers who have left are Tarannum Pathan, Palak Patel, Rutvisha Patel, Binaisha Surti, Jenita Fernandes, Himani Tyagi, Tanishka Choksi, Charmi Shah and Richa Patel.

READ MORE | Duleep Trophy: Amidst Turmoil, Manipur Nurses Cricket Dreams

Another of the above-mentioned players spoke to Republic TV exclusively, and they claimed that there was a general behavioural problem, mental exploitation and humiliation tactics that the authorities used to apply. But there was a deeper problem than that which lead to the 'overall downfall for the players'. The player who also left the BCA to compete with the Gujarat Team said:

There were several such players who had not passed the fitness test set as a baseline for the players to have passed but they were given opportunities to play. We have been experiencing this for quite some time now,

However, authorities from the BCA denied any of the claims and said that 'the cricketers who have gotten good opportunities have gone.'

READ MORE | Duleep Trophy: Central Zone In Driver's Seat After Taking 124-run Lead Against East Zone