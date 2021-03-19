TAS Vs NSW Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Sheffield Shield Match Preview

Tasmania will face New South Wales in the upcoming match of the Sheffield Shield on Saturday, March 20 at 5:30 AM IST. The match will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Here's a look at our TAS vs NSW Dream11 prediction, probable TAS vs NSW playing 11 and TAS vs NSW Dream11 team. There will be no broadcast for the Sheffield Shield in India. But the TAS vs NSW live scores will be provided on the social media handles of the two teams as well as cricket.com.au, which is the official website of Australian cricket.

TAS vs NSW Dream11 prediction: TAS vs NSW match preview

This is the last match for the Tasmania team at Blundstone Arena for the season and they will be eyeing a win. In the six matches played so far, Tasmania have 3 losses and 3 draws and will look to register their first win in the final home match of the season. Beau Webster has been in good form for the side scoring over 200 runs, while Jackson Bird leads the wicket chart with 22 wickets. Nathan Ellis and Ben McDermott will not be playing match after sustaining injuries during the Marsh Cup.

New South Wales are second on the points table with 3 wins,1 loss and 2 draws from the 6 matches and have been playing some good cricket so far. They will be eyeing their third win when they take on the struggling Tasmania side. While David Warner, Josh Hazlewood and Moises Henriques have earned a rest, youngsters Liam Hatcher, Matthew Gilkes and Lachlan Hearne. Daniel Hughes also returns to the squad. This is a great contest to watch.

TAS vs NSW live: Squad details for TAS vs NSW match

TAS: Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Riley Meredith, Tim Paine, Sam Rainbird, Peter Siddle, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade (c), Charlie Wakim, Beau Webster, Mac Wright

NSW: Peter Nevill (Captain), Sean Abbott, Harry Conway, Trent Copeland, Matthew Gilkes, Liam Hatcher, Lachlan Hearne, Daniel Hughes, Nick Larkin, Nathan Lyon, Kurtis Patterson, Jason Sangha, Daniel Solway, Mitchell Starc

TAS vs NSW match prediction: Top picks for TAS vs NSW live match

Beau Webster

Jackson Bird

Nathan Lyon

Sean Abbott

TAS vs NSW Dream11 live: TAS vs NSW Dream11 team

TAS vs NSW live: TAS vs NSW match prediction

As per our TAS vs NSW Dream11 prediction, NSW will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TAS vs NSW match prediction and TAS vs NSW playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TAS vs NSW Dream11 team and RAS vs KHA Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

