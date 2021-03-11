Last Updated:

TAS Vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh One Day Cup Game Preview

TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction: Tasmania (TAS) and South Australia (SAU) will collide in the seventh match of the Marsh One Day Cup on Friday.

TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction

Tasmania (TAS) and South Australia (SAU) will collide in the seventh match of the Marsh One Day Cup or the Australia One Day Cup on Friday, March 11 at 10:00 AM local time (4:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Junction Oval in St Kilda, Melbourne, Australia. Here's a look at our TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction, probable TAS vs SAU playing 11 and TAS vs SAU Dream11 team.

TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction: TAS vs SAU Dream11 preview

Tasmania are currently at the third spot of the Marsh One Day Cup standings with four points. Jordan Silk and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing one game each. South Australia, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot as they have lost all their past two games in the competition.

TAS vs SAU live: TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction and schedule

  • Date: Friday, March 11, 2021
  • Time: 10:00 AM local time, 4:30 AM IST
  • Venue: Junction Oval, St Kilda, Melbourne, Australia

TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction: Squad list for TAS vs SAU Dream11 team

TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction: Tasmania squad

Matthew Wade, Jordan Silk, Jackson Bird, Tim Paine, Beau Webster, Ben McDermott, Alex Doolan, Tom Andrews, Riley Meredith, Peter Siddle, Sam Rainbird, Jake Doran, Caleb Jewell, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Macalister Wright, Charlie Wakim, Gabe Bell, Jarrod Freeman, Mitchell Owen, Alex Pyecroft, Iain Carlisle, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Jack White, Keegan Oates, Tim Ward

TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction: South Australia squad

Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Kane Richardson, Joe Mennie, Jake Lehmann, Alex Carey, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Chadd Sayers, William Bosisto, Harry Nielsen, Nick Winter, David Grant, Luke Robins, Lloyd Pope, Spencer Johnson, Corey Kelly, Peter Hatzoglou, Conor McInerney, Henry Hunt, Brad Davis, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Jacob Dickman, Thomas Kelly, Tim Oakley, Joe Medew-Ewen

TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TAS vs SAU Dream11 team

  • Tasmania: Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Jackson Bird
  • South Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Kane Richardson

TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction: TAS vs SAU Dream11 team

  • Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (C)
  • Batsmen: Jordan Silk, Macalister Wright, Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson
  • All-Rounders: Travis Head (VC), Beau Webster, Thomas Rogers
  • Bowlers: Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Kane Richardson

TAS vs SAU live: TAS vs SAU match prediction

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Tasmania will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TAS vs SAU match prediction and TAS vs SAU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TAS vs SAU Dream11 team and TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Cricket Tasmania/ Twitter

 

