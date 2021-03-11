TAS Vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh One Day Cup Game Preview

Quick links:
Tasmania (TAS) and South Australia (SAU) will collide in the seventh match of the Marsh One Day Cup or the Australia One Day Cup on Friday, March 11 at 10:00 AM local time (4:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Junction Oval in St Kilda, Melbourne, Australia. Here's a look at our TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction, probable TAS vs SAU playing 11 and TAS vs SAU Dream11 team.
Tasmania are currently at the third spot of the Marsh One Day Cup standings with four points. Jordan Silk and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing one game each. South Australia, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot as they have lost all their past two games in the competition.
Matthew Wade, Jordan Silk, Jackson Bird, Tim Paine, Beau Webster, Ben McDermott, Alex Doolan, Tom Andrews, Riley Meredith, Peter Siddle, Sam Rainbird, Jake Doran, Caleb Jewell, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Macalister Wright, Charlie Wakim, Gabe Bell, Jarrod Freeman, Mitchell Owen, Alex Pyecroft, Iain Carlisle, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Jack White, Keegan Oates, Tim Ward
Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Kane Richardson, Joe Mennie, Jake Lehmann, Alex Carey, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Chadd Sayers, William Bosisto, Harry Nielsen, Nick Winter, David Grant, Luke Robins, Lloyd Pope, Spencer Johnson, Corey Kelly, Peter Hatzoglou, Conor McInerney, Henry Hunt, Brad Davis, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Jacob Dickman, Thomas Kelly, Tim Oakley, Joe Medew-Ewen
Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Tasmania will come out on top in this contest.
Riley Meredith and @Jarrodfreeman58 join the squad ahead of our next #MarshCup clash with the @WestEndRedbacks in Melbourne tomorrow ðŸ— Cricket Tasmania (@crickettas) March 11, 2021
MATCH PREVIEW: https://t.co/2xF4ySWIEB#WeAreTigers pic.twitter.com/NoBdi0NGOw
Note: The TAS vs SAU match prediction and TAS vs SAU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TAS vs SAU Dream11 team and TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.
