TAS Vs SAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh One Day Cup Game Preview

Tasmania (TAS) and South Australia (SAU) will collide in the seventh match of the Marsh One Day Cup or the Australia One Day Cup on Friday, March 11 at 10:00 AM local time (4:30 AM IST). The match will be played at the Junction Oval in St Kilda, Melbourne, Australia. Here's a look at our TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction, probable TAS vs SAU playing 11 and TAS vs SAU Dream11 team.

Tasmania are currently at the third spot of the Marsh One Day Cup standings with four points. Jordan Silk and team have played two games so far in the tournament, winning and losing one game each. South Australia, on the other hand, are at the basement (6th) spot as they have lost all their past two games in the competition.

Date: Friday, March 11, 2021

Time: 10:00 AM local time, 4:30 AM IST

Venue: Junction Oval, St Kilda, Melbourne, Australia

TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction: Tasmania squad

Matthew Wade, Jordan Silk, Jackson Bird, Tim Paine, Beau Webster, Ben McDermott, Alex Doolan, Tom Andrews, Riley Meredith, Peter Siddle, Sam Rainbird, Jake Doran, Caleb Jewell, Thomas Rogers, Nathan Ellis, Macalister Wright, Charlie Wakim, Gabe Bell, Jarrod Freeman, Mitchell Owen, Alex Pyecroft, Iain Carlisle, Lawrence Neil-Smith, Jack White, Keegan Oates, Tim Ward

TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction: South Australia squad

Tom Cooper, Callum Ferguson, Kane Richardson, Joe Mennie, Jake Lehmann, Alex Carey, Cameron Valente, Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Daniel Worrall, Wes Agar, Chadd Sayers, William Bosisto, Harry Nielsen, Nick Winter, David Grant, Luke Robins, Lloyd Pope, Spencer Johnson, Corey Kelly, Peter Hatzoglou, Conor McInerney, Henry Hunt, Brad Davis, Liam Scott, Daniel Drew, Jacob Dickman, Thomas Kelly, Tim Oakley, Joe Medew-Ewen

TAS vs SAU Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TAS vs SAU Dream11 team

Tasmania: Jordan Silk, Beau Webster, Jackson Bird

South Australia: Jake Weatherald, Travis Head, Kane Richardson

Wicketkeeper: Alex Carey (C)

Batsmen: Jordan Silk, Macalister Wright, Jake Weatherald, Callum Ferguson

All-Rounders: Travis Head (VC), Beau Webster, Thomas Rogers

Bowlers: Jackson Bird, Peter Siddle, Kane Richardson

Considering the recent run of form, our Dream11 match prediction is that Tasmania will come out on top in this contest.

