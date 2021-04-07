TAS Vs WAU Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Marsh Cup 2021 Match Preview

Tasmania will take on Western Australia in the upcoming match of the Marsh Cup 2021 on Thursday, April 8 at 7:00 AM IST. The TAS vs WAU live match will be played at the WACA Cricket Ground in Perth. Here's a look at our TAS vs WAU Dream11 prediction, probable TAS vs WAU playing 11 and TAS vs WAU Dream11 team.

TAS vs WAU Dream11 prediction: TAS vs WAU preview

The Tasmania team's chances of making it to the final are almost diminished with the team currently at the fourth spot on the points table. After 4 matches, the side has 2 wins and 2 losses and will look to end the season with a win. Their previous match was versus the New South Wales which they lost by 3 wickets but will be hoping to bounce back with a win.

Western Australia, on the other hand, are still in contention of making it to the final and in order to do that, they will have to win the match by a big margin. They are third on the points table and are just 4 points behind Queensland, who are second on the points table. This is a do-or-die contest for both teams and the team who wins the match with a bonus point will qualify for the Grand Final

TAS vs WAU live: Squad details for TAS vs WAU match

TAS: Tom Andrews, Jackson Bird, Jake Doran, Jarrod Freeman, Caleb Jewell, Ben McDermott, Mitch Owen, Tim Paine, Alex Pyecroft, Sam Rainbird, Tom Rogers, Jordan Silk, Matthew Wade (c), Beau Webster.

WAU: D Arcy Short, Sam Whiteman, Mitchell Marsh(c), Cameron Green, Josh Inglis(w), Hilton Cartwright, Ashton Agar, Jason Behrendorff, Liam Guthrie, David Moody, Lance Morris, Josh Philippe, Ashton Turner.

TAS vs WAU match prediction: Top picks for TAS vs WAU live match

Tim Paine

Jackson Bird

Liam Guthrie

Tom Andrews

TAS vs WAU Dream11 live: TAS vs WAU Dream11 team

TAS vs WAU live: TAS vs WAU match prediction

As per our TAS vs WAU match prediction, WAU will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TAS vs WAU match prediction and TAS vs WAU Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TAS vs WAU playing 11 and TAS vs WAU Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

Image Source: Tasmania Cricket / Instagram

Stay updated on the latest IND VS ENG news. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IND VS ENG extravaganza.