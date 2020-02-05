Union Budget
TAS-W Vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks And Match Updates

Cricket News

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11: The upcoming match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between ACT Meteors and Tasmanian Tigers Women.

Written By Adil Khan | Mumbai | Updated On:
tas-w vs am-w dream11

The upcoming match of the ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 will be played between ACT Meteors and Tasmanian Tigers Women. The match is scheduled to be played at the Phillip Oval in Canberra, Australia. The 50-overs fixture will be played on February 6, 2020 at 4:30 AM IST.

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 preview  

The ongoing Women's National Cricket League 2019-20 is an Australia-based women’s One Day domestic competition. Seven teams are participating in this 50-overs tournament which started from September 22, 2019 and will conclude on February 16, 2020. ACT Meteors are at the fifth spot of the points table. Meanwhile, Tasmanian Tigers Women are at the sixth position.

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 top picks from squads

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11: AM-W Squad

Erica Kershaw, Claire Koski, Katie Mack, Angela Reakes, Anna Lanning, Madeline Penna, Erin Osborne, Amy Yates, Zoe Cooke, Matilda Lugg, Sarah Coyte, Maitlan Brown, Nicola Hancock, Carly Leeson, Isabella Afaras, Elizabeth Coper-Jones

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11: TAS-W Squad

Brooke Hepburn, Erin Fazackerley, Emma Flint, Maisy Gibson, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney, Corinne Hall, Hollie Armitage, Samantha Bates, Nicola Carey, Courtney Webb, Stefanie Daffara, Meg Phillips, and Belinda Vakarewa.

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Team

  • Wicketkeeper – Emma Manix-Geeves

  • Batswomen – Claire Koski, Corinne Hall, Katie Mack, Anna Lanning

  • All-rounder – Meg Phillips (C), Sasha Moloney

  • Bowlers – Maisy Gibson (VC), Belinda Vakarewa, Nicola Hancock, Samantha Bates

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction

ACT Meteors start off as favourites to win the game.   

Please note that these Dream11 predictions are made according to our own analysis. The selections made in our line-up do not guarantee positive results in your games.

Published:
