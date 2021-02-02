TAS-W Vs AM-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's National Cricket League Preview

The Tasmania Women will face Australian Capital Territory Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Cricket League on Wednesday, February 3 at 4:30 AM IST. The match between the two sides will be played at the Phillip Oval in Canberra. Here's a look at our TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction, probable TAS-W vs AM-W playing 11 and TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 team.

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction: TAS-W vs AM-W match preview

This will be the first match of the tournament for Tasmania Women and they will be eager to get off to a winning start. Tasmania are likely to be a new-look side with former New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Rachel Priest, all-rounder Heather Graham, and Naomi Stalenberg, in line to make their debuts.

Our 2021 WNCL campaign gets underway tomorrow, with three new faces in line to make their Tigers' debuts ðŸ



MATCH PREVIEW: https://t.co/2XmRC73EDS#WeAreTigers pic.twitter.com/1OEQb2HJEs — Cricket Tasmania (@crickettas) February 2, 2021

On the other hand, AM-W have already made a winning start to their campaign by beating Queensland Women in their first match. After restricting Queensland to 163-9, AM-W chased down the target with five balls to spare. For AM-W, Katie Mack scored a half-century (54 runs), while Erin Osborne (40 runs) also contributed with the bat. This match promises to be an exciting contest.

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable TAS-W vs AM-W playing 11

TAS-W: Rachel Priest, Emily Smith, Emma Thompson, Sasha Maloney, Corinne Hall, Maisy Gibson, Heather Graham, Nicola Carey, Samantha Bates, Brooke Hepburn, Belinda Vakarewa

AM-W: Erica Kershaw, Katie Mack, Rebecca Carter, Erin Osborne, Angela Reakes, Carly Leeson, Madeline Penna, Olivia Porter, Nicola Hancock, Amy Yates, Chloe Rafferty

TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 team

Katie Mack

Corinne Hall

Nicola Hancock

Samantha Bates

TAS-W vs AM-W match prediction: TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 team

TAS-W vs AM-W live: TAS-W vs AM-W match prediction

As per our TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction, AM- W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and TAS-W vs AM-W Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TAS-W vs AM-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cricket.com.au / Twitter

