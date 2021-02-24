TAS-W Vs NSW-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Women's National Cricket League Preview

Quick links:
Tasmania Women will face New South Wales Women in the upcoming match of the Australian Women's National Cricket League on Thursday, February 25. The game is set to be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The match commences at 4:30 AM (IST). Here's a look at our TAS-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, probable TAS-W vs NSW-W playing 11 and TAS-W vs NSW-W Dream11 team.
Tasmania are currently unbeaten in the tournament having won all their 4 matches played to date. After winning the first three matches quite comfortably, Tasmania almost lost their first match of the season to Western Australia Women, however, they managed to pull off a 1-run win over their opponent in a nail-biting contest. They will look to continue their winning momentum by winning the upcoming contest.
New South Wales Women on the other hand are winless in the tournament after 2 matches and will be desperate to put their first points on board against an in-form Tasmania. They lost both matches to Victoria Women by 8 wickets and so winning this match will be crucial. Though the contest looks one-sided on paper, expect NSW-W to put up a good fight
TAS-W: Samantha Bates, Maddison Brooks, Nicola Carey, Sarah Coyte, Heather Graham, Emma Manix-Geeves, Sasha Moloney (c), Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest (vc), Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Belinda Vakarewa
NSW-W: Erin Burns, Stella Campbell, Lauren Cheatle, Hannah Darlington, Ashleigh Gardner, Lisa Griffith, Rachael Haynes, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Lauren Smith, Hayley Silver-Holmes, Rachel Trenaman, Tahlia Wilson
Nicola Carey
Belinda Vakarewa
Ashleigh Gardner
Alyssa Healy
As per our TAS-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, TAS-W should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The TAS-W vs NSW-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and TAS-W vs NSW-W playing 11 is based on our own analysis. The TAS-W vs NSW-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Image: NSW Breakers / Twitter
