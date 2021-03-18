TAS-W Vs SAU-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's National Cricket League 2021

Western Australia Women will face South Australia Women in the upcoming match of the Australian Women's National Cricket League on Friday, March 19. The game is set to be played at the Karen Rolton Oval, Adelaide. The match commences at 4:30 AM (IST). Here's a look at our TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction, probable TAS-W vs SAU-W playing 11 and TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 team.

TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction: Match preview

Tasmania are currently second on the points table and will look to keep the position intact by winning the match. They have played 7 matches so far out of which the Tasmania team has 4 wins and 2 loss, while 1 match ended in no result. They come into this match after losing to the Queensland team in the previous match by 8 wickets. They will look to put the loss behind and bounce back with a win.

South Australia Women are fifth on the points table with 3 wins and 3 losses and will look to move up the table by winning this match. They come into the match after crushing Western Australia Women by 70 runs in the previous match. The team will be without Megan Schutt, Tahlia McGrath and Darcie Brown, who are in New Zealand playing for Australia.

TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction: TAS-W vs SAU-W squads

TAS-W: Sam Bates, Maddison Brooks, Sara Coyote, Heather Graham, Corinne Hall, Brooke Hepburn, Emma Manix Geeves, Sasha Malony (Captain), Meg Phillips, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Emile Smith, Naomi Stalenburg

SAU-W: Tegan McPharlin (c), Jemma Barsby, Samantha Betts, Emma de Broughe, Eliza Doddridge, Josie Dooley, Jacinta Goodger-Chandler, Brooke Harris, Annie O’Neil, Bridget Patterson, Alex Price, Courtney Webb, Amanda-Jade Wellington

TAS-W vs SAU-W live: TAS-W vs SAU-W key Players

Sasha Malony

Heather Graham

Brooke Harris

Tegan McPharlin

TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 live: TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 team



TAS-W vs SAU-W live: TAS-W vs SAU-W match prediction

As per our TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction, TAS-W will come out on top in this contest.

Note: The TAS-W vs SAU-W match prediction and TAS-W vs SAU-W playing 11 is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 team and TAS-W vs SAU-W Dream11 prediction do not guarantee positive results.

