TAS-W Vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Women's National Cricket League Preview

Tasmania Women will face Victoria Women in the upcoming match of the Australian Women's National Cricket League on Sunday, February 28. The game is set to be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The match commences at 4:30 AM (IST). Here's a look at our TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction, probable TAS-W vs VCT-W playing 11 and TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team.
Tasmania are currently unbeaten in the tournament so far. Out of the 6 matches played by them, the women in green have won 5 matches while their previous match ended in a tie. After winning the first three matches comfortably, their performance in the last two matches took a dip but despite that, they pulled off the victory. Tasmania will look to carry on the winning momentum.
It's the #WNCL clash we've all been waiting for ðŸ¤¤— Cricket Tasmania (@crickettas) February 26, 2021
We've named an unchanged squad to take on @VicStateCricket tomorrow at @BlundstoneArena ðŸ
MATCH PREVIEW: https://t.co/VXUtEdss9l#WeAreTigers pic.twitter.com/QRf53miIUN
Victoria meanwhile have put up dominating display in all four matches and will look to keep their unbeaten run intact by beating table-toppers Tasmania. This match also provides them with an opportunity to go top of the points table. This should be a cracking contest to watch.
TAS-W: Corinne Hall, Emma Flint, Emma Thompson, Naomi Stalenberg, Paris Crowe, Sasha Moloney, Hollie Armitage, Emily Smith, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Brooke Hepburn, Chloe Abel, Heather Graham, Maisy Gibson, Meg Phillips, Nicola Carey, Samantha Bates
VCT-W: Anna Lanning, Bhavisha Devchand, Elyse Villani, Lucy Cripps, Makinley Blows, Meg Lanning, Tess Flintoff, Zoe Griffiths, Amy Vine, Annabel Sutherland, Elly Donald, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Courtney Neale, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck
Meg Lanning
Nicola Carey
Heather Graham
Ellyse Perry
As per our TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction, TAS-W should be the favourites to win the match.
Note: The TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and TAS-W vs VCT-W playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The TAS-W vs VCT-W live match prediction does not guarantee positive results.
Image: cricket Tasmania / Twitter
