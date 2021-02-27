TAS-W Vs VCT-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Women's National Cricket League Preview

Tasmania Women will face Victoria Women in the upcoming match of the Australian Women's National Cricket League on Sunday, February 28. The game is set to be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The match commences at 4:30 AM (IST). Here's a look at our TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction, probable TAS-W vs VCT-W playing 11 and TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team.

TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction: TAS-W vs VCT-W match preview

Tasmania are currently unbeaten in the tournament so far. Out of the 6 matches played by them, the women in green have won 5 matches while their previous match ended in a tie. After winning the first three matches comfortably, their performance in the last two matches took a dip but despite that, they pulled off the victory. Tasmania will look to carry on the winning momentum.

Victoria meanwhile have put up dominating display in all four matches and will look to keep their unbeaten run intact by beating table-toppers Tasmania. This match also provides them with an opportunity to go top of the points table. This should be a cracking contest to watch.

TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable TAS-W vs VCT-W playing 11

TAS-W: Corinne Hall, Emma Flint, Emma Thompson, Naomi Stalenberg, Paris Crowe, Sasha Moloney, Hollie Armitage, Emily Smith, Rachel Priest, Amy Smith, Belinda Vakarewa, Brooke Hepburn, Chloe Abel, Heather Graham, Maisy Gibson, Meg Phillips, Nicola Carey, Samantha Bates

VCT-W: Anna Lanning, Bhavisha Devchand, Elyse Villani, Lucy Cripps, Makinley Blows, Meg Lanning, Tess Flintoff, Zoe Griffiths, Amy Vine, Annabel Sutherland, Elly Donald, Ellyse Perry, Kim Garth, Sophie Day, Nicole Faltum, Courtney Neale, Georgia Wareham, Molly Strano, Sophie Molineux, Tayla Vlaeminck

TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TAS-W vs VCT-W playing 11

Meg Lanning

Nicola Carey

Heather Graham

Ellyse Perry

TAS-W vs VCT-W match prediction: TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 team

TAS-W vs VCT-W live: TAS-W vs VCT-W match prediction

As per our TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction, TAS-W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The TAS-W vs VCT-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and TAS-W vs VCT-W playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The TAS-W vs VCT-W live match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: cricket Tasmania / Twitter

