TAS-W Vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, Women's National Cricket League Preview

Tasmania Women will face Western Australia Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Cricket League on Wednesday, February 17 at 4:30 AM IST. The match between the two sides will be played at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. Here's a look at our TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction, probable TAS-W vs WF-W playing 11 and TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 team.

TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction: TAS-W vs WF-W match preview

Tasmania are flying high following their victories over ACT and South Australia in the first two fixtures of the season. Tasmania all-rounder Heather Graham is all set to face her old team and will look to put up a good performance for her current side. Teenagers Chloe Abel and Maddison Brooks have also been added to the side.

However, Western Australia will be an unknown quantity so the Tigers will look to field their best XI. Western Australia are a formidable opponent and have players like Nicole Bolton and Chloe Piparo in their ranks who were the top scorers of their side last season. This match should be an exciting contest to watch.

TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable TAS-W vs AM-W playing 11

TAS-W: Sasha Moloney (c), Rachel Priest (vc), Chloe Abel, Sam Bates, Maddison Brooks, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Corinne Hall, Meg Phillips, Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa

WF-W: Chloe Piparo, Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Clearly, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TAS-W vs WF-W playing 11

Sasha Moloney

Chloe Piparo

Nicole Bolton

Heather Graham

TAS-W vs WF-W match prediction: TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 team

TAS-W vs WF-W live: TAS-W vs WF-W match prediction

As per our TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction, TAS- W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and TAS-W vs WF-W playing 11 is based on our own analysis. The TAS-W vs WF-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: Cricket Tasmania / Twitter

