TAS-W Vs WF-W Dream11 Prediction, Top Picks, Women's National Cricket League Preview

Tasmania Women will face Western Australia Women in the upcoming match of the Women's National Cricket League on Friday, February 19 at 4:30 AM IST. The match between the two sides will be played at the Kingston Twin Ovals, Hobart. Here's a look at our TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction, probable TAS-W vs WF-W playing 11 and TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 team.

TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction: TAS-W vs WF-W match preview

This is the second time that these two sides are facing each other in the tournament. In the earlier fixture, it was Tasmania Women who beat Western Australia Women by 9 wickets. In the previous match, Western Australia batted first with Chloe Piparo scoring half-century (50 runs). Piepa Cleary was the other top scorer for the side with unbeaten 42 runs as Western Australia could only score 170 runs for the loss of 8 wickets. For Tasmania Belinda Vakarewa and Nicola Carey picked up two wickets a piece.

Chasing 171 to win, Tasmania side was lead by skipper Sasha Moloney who remained unbeaten on 77 runs, while Nicola Carey scored 50 runs. Rachel Priest contributed with 33 runs at the team chased down the target in 31.3 overs. While Tasmania will once again start as favourites, Western Australia will look to put up a better show

TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction: Squads for probable TAS-W vs WF-W playing 11

TAS-W: Sasha Moloney (c), Rachel Priest (vc), Chloe Abel, Sam Bates, Maddison Brooks, Nicola Carey, Heather Graham, Corinne Hall, Meg Phillips, Amy Smith, Emily Smith, Naomi Stalenberg, Emma Thompson, Belinda Vakarewa

WF-W: Chloe Piparo, Megan Banting, Nicole Bolton, Zoe Britcliffe, Mathilda Carmichael, Piepa Clearly, Sheldyn Cooper, Ashley Day, Amy Edgar, Alana King, Emma King, Taneale Peschel, Poppy Stockwell, Georgia Wyllie

TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction: Top picks for TAS-W vs WF-W playing 11

Piepa Cleary

Chloe Piparo

Sasha Moloney

Nicola Carey

TAS-W vs WF-W match prediction: TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 team

TAS-W vs WF-W live: TAS-W vs WF-W match prediction

As per our TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction, TAS- W should be the favourites to win the match.

Note: The TAS-W vs WF-W Dream11 prediction, top picks and TAS-W vs WF-W playing 11 is based on our own analysis. The TAS-W vs WF-W match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

