Taskin Ahmed's BLINDER Inside The Ring Sends Shocked Martin Guptill Back: WATCH

The New Zealand vs Bangladesh second ODI went underway on Tuesday at the McLean Park in Napier. After Bangladesh captain Mahmudullah won the toss and opted to field first, the hosts got off to a flier, racing to 36 from the first four overs. However, the New Zealand batsmen were pegged back with a flurry of wickets, courtesy of some fielding brilliance from the visitors.

Taskin Ahmed catch: Paceman snares a stunner, shifts balance of the game

New Zealand opener Martin Guptill raced to 21 from 17 deliveries. As he tried to up the scoring rate, the right-hander lost his wicket off the final ball of the powerplay. Guptill attempted to play a pick up shot off the bowling of Mohammad Saifuddin but only ended up getting a thick inside edge towards short fine leg, where an agile Taskin Ahmed flew to his left and plucked a one-handed stunner to send the batsman packing back to the pavilion.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: Taskin Ahmed catch, watch video

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20 live updates

Martin Guptill’s dismissal was immediately followed by the departure of wicketkeeper-batsman Devon Conway. Each of New Zealand’s top four got off to starts but failed to convert them into significant scores. After succumbing to 94-4 in the 12th over of their innings, Glenn Phillips was joined by Mark Chapman at the crease.

For Bangladesh, bowlers like Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam and Mahedi Hasan all shared wickets between them. At the time of publishing, New Zealand reached 109-4 from 13 overs after rain interrupted play. Phillips was unbeaten on 31 while his batting partner Chapman was on the other end at 6*.

New Zealand vs Bangladesh 2nd T20: Rain halts play, watch video

RAIN. Umpire Brown and Umpire Knights call for the covers at McLean Park. #NZvBAN pic.twitter.com/aGuTui4KwK — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) March 30, 2021

NZ vs BAN live streaming details

The NZ vs BAN 2nd T20 will not be televised in India. However, fans can catch the live streaming of the contest on the FanCode app and website. The live stream commenced from 11:30 AM (IST) onwards earlier on Tuesday. The NZ vs BAN live scores and updates will be available on the websites and social media handles of Black Caps (or New Zealand Cricket) and Bangladesh Cricket.

