Tasmania Vs Western Australia Live Scores, Weather Report And Sheffield Shield Match Info

Cricket News

Tasmania vs Western Australia live scores: After the end of the Day 1, Western Australia finished with 291-6 with Cameron Green unbeaten on 105.

Tasmania vs Western Australia live scores

The Tasmania vs Western Australia live match is currently underway at the Bellerive Oval, Hobart. The Tasmania vs Western Australia live match between these two sides will be played from Monday, February 24 to Thursday, February 27. The Day 2 of the Tasmania vs Western Australia live match will commence at 5:00 AM (IST).

Tasmania vs Western Australia Live Scores: Tasmania vs Western Australia live stream in India

You can follow Tasmania vs Western Australia live scores and updates on Cricket Australia's official website (Cricket.com.au), app and social media pages. There is no Tasmania vs Western Australia live stream in India.

Tasmania vs Western Australia Live Scores: Tasmania vs Western Australia match updates

After the end of the Day 1, Western Australia finished with 291-6 after being put into bat by Tasmania. Cameron Green finished the day unbeaten on 105. Sam Whiteman (53) and wicketkeeper Josh Philippe (63) were the other contributors with the bat. For Tasmania, Sam Rainbird was the most successful bowler with 3 wickets. Nathan Ellis, Gabe Bell and Jake Doran also chipped in with 1 wicket apiece.

Tasmania vs Western Australia Live Scores: Here are the Playing 11 of both teams

Tasmania vs Western Australia Live Scores: Tasmania vs Western Australia match updates

Tasmania Playing 11: Jordan Silk, Alex Doolan, Charlie Wakim, Jake Doran, Ben McDermott, Tim Paine (c & wk), Beau Webster, Simon Milenko, Sam Rainbird, Nathan Ellis, Gabe Bell

Tasmania vs Western Australia Live Scores: Tasmania vs Western Australia match updates

Western Australia Playing 11: Cameron Bancroft, Jake Carder, Shaun Marsh (c), Sam Whiteman, Cameron Green, Josh Philippe (wk), Aaron Hardie, Joel Paris, Matthew Kelly, David Moody, Simon Mackin

