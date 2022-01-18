Last Updated:

Tata IPL 2022 Auction: Date, Time, Venue, Teams' Salary Purse, New Teams And More

As per reports, about one thousand players are expected to register their names for Tata IPL 2022, with 250 expected to be shortlisted for the mega auctions.

Tata IPL 2022 auction date

With the addition of two new teams, the IPL 2022 is set to be far more exciting than in previous seasons. Ahmedabad and Lucknow are the two new franchises that are set to be added, making the marquee tournament a 10 team competition.

Ahead of the new season, here is a look at the Tata IPL 2022 auction date, venue, salary purse, and more.

Tata IPL 2022 auction date, time and venue

Date(s): February 12 & 13

Venue: Bengaluru

Tata IPL 2022 mega auctions details

According to reports, about one thousand players are expected to register their names for the tournament. From these, about 250 are expected to be shortlisted for the Tata IPL 2022 mega auctions. So far, the eight old teams have retained a total of 27 players in their squads. The retained players include 19 Indian capped players, four foreigners and four uncapped players.

The likes of Chennai Super Kings, Delhi Capitals, Kolkata Knight Riders, and the Mumbai Indians have retained four players each. Meanwhile, Rajasthan Royals, Sunrisers Hyderabad and the Royal Challengers Bangalore have retained three players each. Punjab Kings is the only team that has retained just two players.

Ahead of the auction, the two new franchises (Lucknow and Ahmedabad) will be permitted to pick three players each in their squad from the pool of released players. From these, they can choose only one overseas player. Both teams have until the deadline of January 22 to finalize their picks.

The Lucknow team has picked KL Rahul for Rs 15 crores, Marcus Stoinis for Rs 11 crores and Ravi Bishnoi for Rs 4 crores, meaning that they will go into the auction with a purse of Rs 60 crores. Meanwhile, the Ahmedabad team has reportedly picked Hardik Pandya and Rashid Khan for Rs 15 crores each, and Shubman Gill for Rs 7 crores.

Salary purse of eight old teams ahead of IPL 2022 auctions

Team

Purse Remaining

Players Retained

Punjab Kings

 72 crores

2

 

Sunrisers Hyderabad

 68 crores

3

Rajasthan Royals

62 crores

3

Royal Challengers Bangalore

57 crores

3

Chennai Super Kings

 48 crore 4

Kolkata Knight Riders

 48 crore 4

Mumbai Indians

 48 crore 4

Delhi Capitals

47.5 crore

 4

 

