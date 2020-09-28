TCP Vs DCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Live

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt (TCP) will face off with Darmstadt CC e.V (DCC) in match 5 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt on September 28. The game is scheduled to start at 8:30 pm IST at the Frankfurt Oval cricket ground. Here is our TCP vs DCC Dream11 prediction, TCP vs DCC Dream11 team and top picks.

Congratulations to Darmstadt - who will be in action this week at European Cricket Series Frankfurt🏏🇩🇪 #ECL21 https://t.co/R1kj4dIciS — European Cricket (@EuropeanCricket) September 27, 2020

TCP vs DCC Dream11 prediction: Match preview

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt are all set for their encounter against Darmstadt CC e.V. This will be the second match of the day for both teams. TSV Cricket Pfungstadt will play SG Hainhausen 1886 in their first encounter today, while Darmstadt CC e.V will take on Frankfurt Cricket Club for their first match today.

Darmstadt Cricket Club come into the T10 European Cricket Series fresh off a win over KSV Cricket Club in the European Cricket League qualifications. They will hope to take this chance and get off to a good start in the league today.

TCP vs DCC live: Probable TCP vs DCC playing 11

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt predicted playing XI

Zeshan Atif(WK), Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Khalid Mahmood Babar, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas, Barkat Ali

Darmstadt CC e.V predicted playing XI

Qudratullah Olfat(WK), Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Adnan Nazir, Azmat Ali, Hikmat Khan, Mansoor Khan, Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Khalilur Rehman, Shafiullah Niazi

TCP vs DCC live: TCP vs DCC key players

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt (TCP) – Key Players

Zeshan Atif (WK), Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad

Darmstadt CC e.V (DCC) – Key Players

Qudratullah Olfat (WK), Vipin Chhetri, Faheem Beigh, Sheikh Habib, Adnan Nazir

TCP vs DCC live: TCP vs DCC Dream11 team

Wicketkeeper - Zeshan Atif

Batsmen - Faheem Beigh, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Muhammad Habib

All-rounders - Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qudratullah Olfat, Barkat Ali

Bowlers - Muhammad Umar, Umar Khan, Mansoor Khan,

TCP vs DCC Dream11 prediction

According to our TCP vs DCC Dream11 prediction, TSV Cricket Pfungstadt will win the game.

Note: The TCP vs DCC Dream11 prediction and TCP vs DCC Dream11 team is made on the basis of our own analysis. The TCP vs DCC Dream11 team and top picks do not guarantee positive results.

