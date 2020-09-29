TCP Vs FCC Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

TSV Cricket Pfungstadt are set to face Frankfurt CC in the league match of Day 2 of the ECS T10 Frankfurt that will be played on Tuesday at 6:30 pm IST. Here is a look at our TCP vs FCC match prediction, TCP vs FCC Dream11 team and the probableTCP vs FCC playing 11. The TCP vs FCC live action will be available on the Dream Sports-owned content aggregator platform, FanCode in India.

Also Read: DCC Vs TUH Dream11 Prediction, Team, Top Picks, ECS T10 Frankfurt Match Preview

TCP vs FCC live: TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction and preview

Ahead of TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction, let's take a look at how both teams played on Day 2. TCP finally managed to win their first match of the tournament after beating Turk FC by 21 runs in their previous encounter. It was a brilliant effort from bowlers to defend the total TCP batsmen had set for their opponents and once again, the team will rely on them to do the work once again.

Also Read: ECS T10 Frankfurt TUH Vs TCP Live Streaming In India, Preview, Pitch And Weather Report

On the other hand, the FCC match against Hainhausen ended with rain playing spoilsport without a ball being bowled. This match will be crucial for FCC as a win for them will help them climb up the points table. Expect a cracking match with both teams looking to play their best players in the TCP vs FCC Dream11 team and TCP vs FCC playing 11.

Also Read:Dream11 IPL 2020: Top 5 Super Over Games In Tournament's History Post Bangalore's Win

TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Squads for the TCP vs FCC Dream11 team

TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction: TCP vs FCC playing 11: TCP squad

Khalid Mahmood Babar, Zeshan Atif, Barkat Ali, Zeeshan Ali, Tousif Ahmed, Nasir Ahmad, Ata-Ul-Kareem Pasha, Zulfiqar Zafar Ahmad, Muhammad Habib, Farrakh Shehzad Joyia, Arsalan Javed, Suleman Ahmad, Samar Ahmad Khan, Zeeshan Nasar, Akmal Ahmad, Qasair Ilyas

TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction: TCP vs FCC playing 11: FCC squad

Hasan Nauman, Alim Al Razy, Aqil Tariq, Naqash Naveed, Ayub Pasha, Wamaq Syed, Alishan Mohmand, Sanjeev Taneja, Waheed Haji, Janat Ahmedzai, Mohammed Haqyar, Niamat Ailisafi, Sahil Hussein, Hewad Hussein, Tanzil Tariq, Kamran Mohmand, Iqbal Muhammad, Shafqat Ali, Sayedroohullah Sadat, Masoud Irfan Sanan.

Also Read: Dean Jones Death: When Australian Denied $66,000 Offer From Indian Bookmaker In Early 90s

TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction: Top picks from TCP vs FCC Dream11 team

Naqash Naveed

Zeeshan Nasar

Alishan Mohmand

Akmal Ahmad

TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction: TCP vs FCC Dream11 team

TCP vs FCC live: TCP vs FCC match prediction

As per our TCP vs FCC match prediction, TCP will be favourites to win the contest.

Note: The TCP vs FCC Dream11 prediction, top picks and TCP vs FCC Dream11 team is based on our own analysis. The TCP vs FCC match prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image: European Cricket / Twitter

Stay updated on the latest IPL 2020 news, IPL updates, IPL schedule, IPL 2020 points table, IPL 2020 matches and more. From live updates to breaking news, Republic World brings you all the live updates online so that you don't miss out on the IPL 2020 extravaganza.