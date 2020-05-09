TDG Vs HST Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Taipei T10 League Live

The third qualifier of Pool 1 of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 will be played between Taiwan Dragons (TDG) and Hsinchu Titans (HST). The TDG vs HST live match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled to be played on Sunday, May 10 and will start at 9:00 am IST. Here is our TDG vs HST Dream11 team and TDG vs HST Dream11 prediction that will give you an idea of TDG vs HST Dream11 top picks and bring you the best results.

TDG vs HST Dream11 prediction: preview

The ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of Taipei’s 10-overs tournament. Eight teams are participating in the event which will run from April 25 till May 17. The upcoming TDG vs HST live match is the first of the triple-headers scheduled for Sunday, May 10 at the venue.

TDG vs HST Dream11 prediction: TDG vs HST Dream11 team from squads

TDG vs HST Dream11 prediction: TDG Squad

Rishi Josula (Captain), Asif Hameed (Wicket-keeper), Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart, Rajat Kumar Singh, Atif Khan, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Trideep Kumar, Romil Kothari, Ashutosh Tiwari, Rahul Nautiyal.

TDG vs HST Dream11 prediction: HST Squad

Vinay MS, Vijay Kumar, Manikandan, Raguram (C), Rachit Agarwal, Venkatesh Goudar (WK), Nitesh Gupta, Vijay Ganisetty, Thomas Rayen, Pramod Kumar Mandal, Joyal Francis, Venky Rebel, Eknath Sarkar, Jami Hema Ganesh, Karuna Nidhi, Ashish Kumar Pandey.

TDG vs HST Dream11 prediction: TDG vs HST Dream11 team

Here is the TDG vs HST Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Venky Rebel

All-rounders – Rishi Josula (c), Pramod Kumar Mandal (vc), Adam Hopkins

Batsmen – Santosh Yadav, Chetan Pundora, Rachit Agarwal, Vijay Kumar

Bowlers – Thomas Rayen, Raguram, Atif Khan

TDG vs HST Dream11 prediction

TDG start off as favourites as per our prediction and TDG vs HST Dream11 team.

TDG vs HST Dream11 Prediction: TDG vs HST Live Streaming

The TDG vs HST live streaming can be found on SportsTiger, who are also the official broadcast partners of the competition.

Please note that the above TDG vs HST Dream11 prediction, TDG vs HST Dream11 team and TDG vs HST Dream11 top picks are based on our own analysis. The TDG vs HST Dream11 team and TDG vs HST Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

