TDR Vs TCI Dream11 Prediction, Team News, Top Picks, Taipei T10 League Live

The fourth match of the ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 will be played between Taiwan Daredevils (TDR) and TCA Indians (TCI). The TDR vs TCI live match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. Their 10-overs fixture is scheduled for April 26 and will start at 9:00 am IST. Here is our TDR vs TCI Dream11 Team and TDR vs TCI Dream11 Prediction that will give you an idea of TDR vs TCI Playing 11 and bring you the best TDR vs TCI live match results.

TDR vs TCI Dream11 Prediction: Preview

The ongoing Taipei T10 League 2020 is the first-ever edition of Taipei’s 10-overs tournament. Eight teams are participating in the event which will run from April 25 till May 17. TDR lost their opening match of the competition to Hsinchu Titans by five wickets and 10 balls to spare. Meanwhile, TCI won their opening match, pipping Hsinchu Titans by three runs in a tight hard-fought last-over tussle.

TDR vs TCI Dream11 Prediction: TDR vs TCI Dream11 Team from squads

TDR vs TCI Dream11 Prediction: TDR Squad

Alan Slade, Ben Hall, Charl Toua, Charles Hayward, Christiaan du Toit, Duane Christie, George Klopper (C), Hein Nothnagel, Herman Snyman, Hugh Schalkwyk, Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Louis van Niekirk, Rob Schulenburg, Tertius de Jager, Thomas Nel.

TDR vs TCI Dream11 Prediction: TCI Squad

Ajay Gupta, Amit Kumar Bedaka, Girish Hiranandani, Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Kishore Krish, Krish Veera, Krishnendu Chatterjee, Manoj Kriplani (C), Murugan Subramani, Neeraj Singh Patel, Partheeban Chinnamuthu, Praveen Kumar Chittem, Sudip Kumar Sinha, Vivek Hegde, Vivek Kumar Mahato.

TDR vs TCI Dream11 Prediction: TDR vs TCI Dream11 Team

Here is the TDR vs TCI Dream11 team that is expected to bring you the maximum points:

Wicketkeeper – Girish Hiranandani

All-rounders – George Klopper (vc), Jaysiva Ganesamurthi, Murugan Subramani, Jeff Black

Batsmen – Amit Kumar Bedaka (c), Christiaan du Toit, Hugh Schalkwyk

Bowlers – Neeraj Singh Patel, Vivek Hegde, Charles Hayward

TDR vs TCI Dream11 Prediction: TDR vs TCI match prediction

TCI start off as favourites to win the TDR vs TCI live match as per our TDR vs TCI match prediction and TDR vs TCI Dream11 team.

TDR vs TCI Dream11 Prediction: TDR vs TCI Live Streaming

The TDR vs TCI live streaming can be found on Sports Tiger, who are also the official broadcast partners of the competition. The TDR vs TCI live streaming and TDR vs TCI live scores can also be viewed on YouTube channel, Sports.

Please note that the above TDR vs TCI Dream11 prediction, TDR vs TCI Dream11 team and TDR vs TCI playing 11 are based on our own analysis. The TDR vs TCI Dream11 team and TDR vs TCI Dream11 prediction does not guarantee positive results.

Image courtesy: Sports YouTube channel