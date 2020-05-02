TDR Vs TDG Dream11 Prediction, Team, Playing 11 And Taipei T10 League Live Game Details

Taiwan Daredevils will square off against Taiwan Dragons in the 8th match of the Taipei T10 League 2020 on Saturday, May 2. The TDR vs TDG Dream11 match will be played at the Yingfeng Cricket Ground in Songshan District. The TDR vs TDG Dream11 game will commence at 11:00 AM (IST).

The Dragons had a forgettable last outing as they couldn't chase a target of 74. They played only one game last week and lost to the TCA Indians who successfully managed to defend the modest total. On the other hand, the Daredevils who lost to Hsinchu Titans bounced back comprehensively as they got the better of the Indians to secure a win. The players have got ample rest as the matches are only being played on weekends.

Let's take a look at the TDR vs TDG Dream11 prediction.

TDR vs TDG Dream11 Prediction: Taiwan Daredevils Squad

George Klopper (Captain), Ben Hall (Wicket-keeper), Jeff Black, Johan Koekemoer, Hein Nothnagel, Charles Hayward, Rob Schulenburg, Louis van Nierkerk, Charl Toua, Alan Slade, Thomas Nel, Hugh Schalkwyk, Christiaan du Toit, Herman Snyman, Duane Christie, Tertius de Jager.

TDR vs TDG Dream11 Prediction: Taiwan Dragons Squad

Rishi Josula (Captain), Asif Hameed (Wicket-keeper), Athula Senadeera, Santosh Yadav, Marlan Samarasinghe, Bivan Singh, Chetan Pundora, Arul Arjun, Adam Hopkins, Sachin Padghan, Jack Snart, Rajat Kumar Singh, Atif Khan, Mohammad Rajiuddin, Trideep Kumar, Romil Kothari, Ashutosh Tiwari, Rahul Nautiyal

TDR vs TDG Dream11 Prediction: TDR vs TDG Dream11 team

Wicket-keepers: Ben Hall (Vice-captain)

Batsmen: Athula Senadeera (Captain), Rahul Nautiyal, Bivan Singh, Christiaan du Toit

Bowlers: Charles Hayward, Arul Arjun, Herman Snyman

All-rounders: Jeff Black, George Klopper, Marlan Samarasinghe

TDR vs TDG Dream11 Prediction: Result

Taiwan Daredevils start off as favourites to win the TDR vs TDG Dream11 match.

Note: Please note that the above TDR vs TDG Dream11 prediction is made according to our own analysis. The TDR vs TDG Dream11 team does not guarantee positive results in your games.

IMAGE COURTESY: TAIPEI T10 LEAGUE 2020 TWITTER