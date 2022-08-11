Last Updated:

Team Australia Donate Prize Money From Tour Of Sri Lanka To Help Children Amid Crisis

The Australian team will donate A$45,000 to UNICEF, which will support the organisation's nutrition, healthcare, education, and other programs.

Australian cricketers donated earnings from their most recent trip to Sri Lanka to help children and families impacted by the nation's ongoing economic turmoil. The Australian cricketers were playing in Sri Lanka when the financial crisis worsened in the island nation, forcing people to stand in long queues for essential items such as fuel, cooking gas, etc. After seeing the misery of Sri Lankans, the Aussie players made the decision to donate their winnings to organisations that provide food, water, education, and healthcare.

The Australian team will donate A$45,000 to UNICEF, which will support the organisation's nutrition, healthcare, education, and other programs. It will benefit nearly 2 million vulnerable Sri Lankans, who have been impacted badly by the ongoing crisis. Sri Lanka's economic crisis deteriorated earlier this year after prices of essential goods in the country skyrocketed. 

"It was very clear to us how much day-to-day life for Sri Lankans is being impacted. When the team saw what was happening it was an easy decision to donate our prize money to UNICEF, who have been in Sri Lanka for more than 50 years supporting the needs of children and families," Cummins was quoted as saying by cricket.com.au. 

Cummins donate to India

This is not the first time the Australian Test captain has shown his generous side. During India's COVID-19 crisis in 2021, he donated $50,000 for oxygen supplies. Cummins experienced firsthand India's worsening health problems brought on by the pandemic while he was in the country for the Indian Premier League (IPL). He generously donated a part of his salary to the Prime Minister's fund to help mitigate the oxygen crisis. Cummins also launched an online campaign in collaboration with UNICEF to raise more funds for India. 

"Last year Australian cricketers got behind India in its time of crisis during the peak of the COVID-19 Delta wave and we thank them for again giving generously to help Sri Lankans impacted by the current crisis. Australia has a strong bond with Sri Lanka that goes beyond the match days and this donation is gratefully received to support the long-term wellbeing of Sri Lanka's families," UNICEF Australia CEO Tony Stuart said.

